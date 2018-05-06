Minority has no hand in $89m Kelni GVG deal – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has dismissed reports that he’s involved in any negotiation or transaction leading to the $89 million Kelni GVG deal with the Ministry of Communication.

He emphasized that none of his colleagues on the Minority side of Parliament has been part of the deal.

Haruna Iddrisu who’s also the MP for Tamale South comment comes on the back of a report by Starrfmonline.com that a top opposition MP is behind the controversial deal.

Policy think-tank IMANI Africa has been leading a campaign against the deal, arguing the contract which was signed on December 27, 2017, is a duplication of jobs and a needless drain on the country’s scarce resources.

The Communication Ministry through its Minister Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful who’s reeling under pressure to step aside for investigation into the issue has dismissed IMANI’s claims, saying the contract is giving taxpayers value for money.

Reacting to the story in a statement, Mr. Iddrisu said: “I wish to state for the records that neither myself as the “Minority Leader nor any of my colleagues on the Minority” work with or for the Ministry of Communications nor the National Communications Authority. We have also not been part of any negotiation or transaction with Kelni GVG as being reported.”