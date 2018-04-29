Home | News | Nima assault: Police declare ‘Muniru Kpende’ wanted, warns public not to shelter him

Nima assault: Police declare ‘Muniru Kpende’ wanted, warns public not to shelter him

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Nima Killingplay videoMuniru Kpende is wanted by the Nima Police for assaulting an innocent lady

The Nima Police have officially declared as wanted, one Muniru Kpende for physically assaulting an innocent lady in a video which has since gone viral, causing outrage.

The police took the decision after the lady in the said video and her family reported the incident officially to the Police, MyNewsGh.com learnt.

The Police upon receiving the complaint also told the victim to be on the lookout for the culprit and report to them even as they launch their search.

The Police are advising members of the public not to harbour the fugitive, but to report to the Police any information that will lead to his arrest, investigation and prosecution.

In the 30s video, the young man used a very huge stick to continuously hit the young woman who has reportedly sustained severe internal and external injuries as a result.

Many have condemned bystanders who chose to observe and video the assault than intervene to stop what social media users have called “barbarism”.

An eyewitness wrote of the incident:

“According to the victim who stays in Kokomlemle she was coming from Waazi in Nima around 12am Tuesday morning with her sister when they saw people fighting in the corner around Last 2 road going towards Hot coffee.

Her sister had a call and decided to go away to receive the call whilst the victim was waiting for her near that car in the video. All she saw was the guy called Muniru Kpende, as he is popularly known came with that stick and started hitting her with it and asking her to go away.

She responded by questioning him” did you see me fighting?” But the guy continue hitting her and she was encouraged by on lookers to just go. The guy is currently on the run.”

“So surprising and alarming. The victim(Halima) whom was vandalize by Muniru was interview at GhOne 12:00pm news. According to her, when she went and report the issue to the police.

The police told her to go whenever she sees him(the accused), she should come and report to them and they will go arrest him. The QUESTION in quote is ” How long will this act of reluctance and marginalization from the police to the community continue” Nima as a community that I know has been suffering from all this nuisance because of uncommitted effort from the Nima Police Station.

How can a responsible institution whom have all the power and Intelligence to deal with such issue instead of picking up the case to investigate rather seat calmly to wait for her(the plaintiff) until the day that she sees the accused then she runs back to the police station again before they will go and arrest him.

This is part of the reasons why this act of barbarism never ends in the community. May Allah help us.”

