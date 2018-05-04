Miracle escape as 10-man Liberty beat Bechem United

Liberty Professionals have had an inconsistent season so far

Liberty Professionals pulled off a remarkable result after going a man down to win 2-1 away to Bechem United on matchday 13 in the ongoing Zylofon Cash Premier League.

Skipper Simon Zibo made it 1-0 for the Scientific Soccer Lads on the half hour mark at the Nana Gyeabour Park.

The Hunters fought back in the second half and their efforts was rewarded with a equalizer scored by Kofi Agbesimah in the 51st minute.

The Dansoman-based side were reduced to 10-men in the 76th minute after goal-scorer Zibo received his matching orders for a reckless foul.

Substitute Tamimu Muntari handed Liberty all three points with an 85th minute winner to silence the home crowd.