Kotoko cruise to 2-1 win over Elmina Sharks

Kotoko were impressive against Elmina Sharks this afternoon

Asante Kotoko cruised to a convincing 2-0 victory over Elmina Sharks FC on Wednesday afternoon at the Baba Yara stadium in the ongoing Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors came into the match at the back of a 1-0 victory over Bechem United in their last fixture at the Cape Coast stadium.

That victory ended two consecutive defeats to Hearts of Oak and Karela United FC.

After a scoreless first half, Kotoko turned up the style in the second half.

Emmanuel Gyamfi grabbed the opener on the hour mark, before Ivorian import Songne Yacouba doubled their lead to ensure they snatched all three points.

The result meant that Kotoko have recorded back-to-back wins in Ghana’s top-flight for the first time since July 2017.