Nyantakyi’s case ‘will be very bloody’ - Martin Kpebu

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi

A private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has predicted that the fraud allegations leveled against the Ghana Football Association boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, will take a “bloody” turn as the case unfolds.

He pointed out that Mr Nyantakyi will fight tooth and nail through the courts of law to defend himself considering that he is an astute lawyer.

Speaking to Alfred Ocansey on 3FM’s Sunrise, Mr Kpebu said, “Don’t forget [Kwesi] Nyantakyi is also a lawyer and he is not a small lawyer and he will gather the best talents in Ghana to defend him”.

He added that the video evidence may not be enough to “nail” Nyantakyi.

“You mean Nyantakyi, you can nail him with this video? So I will be very cautious,” he said.

“This man is a lawyer, he will get the best talent and I tell you, it’s not going to be an easy fight. It will be very bloody, very very very bloody so I will be very cautious and wait to see how it unfolds.”

He further stated that the case is not as easy as many would think so he would rather exercise patience and see what will come out of it.

“To be very honest with you, it looks like a fairy tale to me so I would rather want to wait with bated breath to see what will come out because it looks like a fairy tale to me.”

Background

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, upon watching an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, made a complaint to the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service to have Kwesi Nyantakyi investigated for “defrauding by false pretense”.

The exposé entitled Number 12: When Misconduct & Greed Become the Norm is said to have captured on the GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, on video using names of the President, Vice President and other state officials to induce “potential investors” to part with some sums of money.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, who was not in the country at the time the President lodged the complaint, has arrived and is currently assisting the CID in investigations.

But Mr Kpebu thinks that it is not going to be as easy as many think.