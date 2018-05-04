Home | News | Alan Kyerematen ‘sweet talks’ textile workers; promises them ‘big’

Alan Kyerematen ‘sweet talks’ textile workers; promises them ‘big’

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alan Kyeremanten Poerlplay videoAlan Kwadwo Kyerematen, Minister of Trades and Industry

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has successfully convinced textile workers from demonstrating after the latter vowed to hit the streets if quick steps were not taken to rid the textile market of pirated and contraband products.

The minister who met aggrieved textile workers together with the General Secretary of the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), Solomon Kotei in his office assured them measures will be taken to address the many decade long challenges that bedevil the industry.

Ghana’s textiles industry which used to employ over 25,000 people has seen a decline in sales and production since 2005, leading to massive lay off of workers due to the import of cheap Chinese textiles.

Currently, out of the over 30 Ghanaian textile company that existed barely 4 are surviving employing a little over 2,000 workers as it nears total collapse.

As part of measures to deal with the challenges of the sector that has literally been ‘left to die,’ the Minister said government will release the long-promised stimulus packages to the sector as well as use government procurement power to buy from for local textile companies.

“We are going to provide the stimulus support that is financing the companies within a period of one month. As our President has always maintained, we are going to use government procurement power to support the procurement of local print” he said.

Additionally, Mr. Kyerematen promised to dispatch anti-piracy task force which initially positioned only at the borders into markets to scout and confiscate pirated and contraband textiles.

He also said the Trade Ministry will liaise with Finance Ministry to roll out tax stamp on authorised prints by June 1st, 2018 while stressing the need for the textiles manufacturers to scale up in operational efficiencies.

The Minister announced import restrictions on unauthorised products to reduce contraband prints from the Ghanaian market.

But it will be recalled that similar bailout plans were mentioned in time past to deal with the woes of the industry which started in the early 2000s.

The import restrictions plan which lacked details announced by the minister is defeated by the very fact Ghana is a signatory to many trade liberation agreements hence any attempt to prevent imported textiles from influxing the Ghanaian market could be deemed an affront to such agreements and may attract international sanctions.

On the tax stamp policy, already some sectors, namely Food and Beverage manufacturers, considering the challenges the policy will pose have threatened to withdraw all locally manufactured products from the market if the government goes ahead with the implementation.

That notwithstanding, the impact of the Tax Policy Stamp has not been felt much in other sectors it’s been rolled out.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Two granted GHC20,000.00 bail for defilement

April 23, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Politics: George H.W. Bush hospitalized and in intensive care

April 23, 2018

Royal Baby: Duchess Of Cambridge Give Birth To Baby Boy

April 23, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Minority Not Involved In $89m Kelni GVG Deal – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

‘We Want $1bn’ – Sibton Switch Sues Bank Of Ghana Over Terminated Contract

May 23, 2018

Nyantakyi Hands Himself To Police CID

May 23, 2018

Cape Coast Ready… For GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human 

May 23, 2018

NCA Board Rubbishes Resignation Threat Claims

May 23, 2018

Hearts new signing William Dankyi says he joined the club for progress in his career

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Asante Kotoko vs Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

Match Preview: Berekum Chelsea vs Medeama

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Bank of Ghana To Punish Menzgold For Taking Deposits

May 21, 2018

Minority’s Critique Of New Common Fund Disbursement ‘Baseless’

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!