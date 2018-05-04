Home | News | Strategy: We compared Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's fashion choices — and the winner is clear

Strategy: We compared Meghan Markle's and Kate Middleton's fashion choices — and the winner is clear

Dan Soko
  • Meghan Markle became an instant fashion icon after her engagement to Prince Harry.
  • Her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, has been hugely influential in shaping fashion over the past decade.
  • The two have very different styles. As the royal wedding has now come and gone, we took a look at how they match up.


All eyes have been on Meghan Markle in the days before and after the royal wedding.

Since news broke that Markle was dating Prince Harry, her profile skyrocketed, and she became an international fashion icon. It's a role that only one other woman in recent memory can directly identify with — her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

It's rare for the royals to speak their minds in public. That goes double for Middleton and Markle. As women in the spotlight, anything they do can spark backlash. As a result, fashion can provide a way for them to express themselves.

As Markle prepared to marry Harry, we found ourselves wondering how she would compare to Middleton when it comes to fashion. And, with the wedding in the rearview mirror, our fascination with figuring out how Markle will both compare and differentiate herself has only grown.

Here's how Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, measures up to Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge:

Let's start with a Markle specialty: movie premieres. As an actress, she has plenty of experience dressing for the red carpet.

Markle arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013.

Markle arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of "Hunger Games: Catching Fire" in 2013.

(Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

It's a pretty simple look — a little black dress with strappy heels. Cute, but nothing groundbreaking.

It's a pretty simple look — a little black dress with strappy heels. Cute, but nothing groundbreaking.

It's a pretty simple look — a little black dress with strappy heels. Cute, but nothing groundbreaking.

(Photo by Jon Furniss/Invision/AP)

As a duchess, Middleton also attends plenty of premieres. Here she is in 2012, at the premiere of "War Horse."

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the movie's UK premiere.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the movie's UK premiere.

(AP Photo/Ian Gavan, Pool)

Middleton took a more elegant approach with a full-length lace gown.

Middleton took a more elegant approach with a full-length lace gown.

Middleton took a more elegant approach with a full-length lace gown.

(AP Photo/Ian Gavan, Pool)

In general, Middleton's approach is simple elegance, as seen in the gorgeous sheer gown she wore to the premiere of the James Bond film "Spectre."

Harry, Kate, and William arrive for the movie's world premiere in 2015.

Harry, Kate, and William arrive for the movie's world premiere in 2015.

(Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Markle and Middleton also make frequent public appearances to draw attention to issues they believe are important.

Markle at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th annual "An Enduring Vision" gala in 2014.

Markle at the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 13th annual "An Enduring Vision" gala in 2014.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Markle is known for her straightforwardly bold looks, like this jewel-tone mermaid dress.

Markle is known for her straightforwardly bold looks, like this jewel-tone mermaid dress.

Markle is known for her straightforwardly bold looks, like this jewel-tone mermaid dress.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

She works to be on the cutting edge of fashion — sometimes to her detriment, as in the case of this bizarre shorts-suit combo.

Markle poses at P.S. Arts' "the pARTy" in 2016.

Markle poses at P.S. Arts' "the pARTy" in 2016.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

However, being a trendsetter can require taking risks. Searches for "vegan leather trousers" jumped 67% after Markle name-dropped it in an interview.

Markle at in AOL's Build speaker series in 2016.

Markle at in AOL's Build speaker series in 2016.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Source: The Telegraph

Middleton is far less likely to follow trends when appearing at events for charitable organizations or other fundraising functions.

William and Kate at a fundraising gala organized by 100 Women in Hedge Funds in aid of the Child Bereavement Charity at St. James's Palace.

William and Kate at a fundraising gala organized by 100 Women in Hedge Funds in aid of the Child Bereavement Charity at St. James's Palace.

(Getty Images / Theodore Wood)

Instead, she favors classic, longer dresses in plain colors or simple prints.

Instead, she favors classic, longer dresses in plain colors or simple prints.

Instead, she favors classic, longer dresses in plain colors or simple prints.

(Eddie Mulholland/Pool via AP)

Even when Middleton wears something that's a bit more fun, it's not trendy. This polka-dot dress is pretty much as bold as she will go when it comes to a charity function — almost quirky, but mostly timeless.

Middleton visits a charity in 2016.

Middleton visits a charity in 2016.

(KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx)

The one place she is willing to let loose, both in fashion and more generally, is athletics.

Middleton plays hockey with the British Olympic teams at London's Olympic Park on March 15, 2012.

Middleton plays hockey with the British Olympic teams at London's Olympic Park on March 15, 2012.

(AP Photo/Chris Jackson, Pool)

While watching sports, she has a chance to wear more casual outfits, like this sleeveless button-down.

Kate and William watch races at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre during the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

Kate and William watch races at the Tollcross International Swimming Centre during the Commonwealth Games in 2014.

(AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Twitter trolls slammed Markle for wearing casual jeans during her first public appearance with Harry, at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Twitter trolls slammed Markle for wearing casual jeans during her first public appearance with Harry, at the 2017 Invictus Games.

Twitter trolls slammed Markle for wearing casual jeans during her first public appearance with Harry, at the 2017 Invictus Games.

(Getty/Chris jackson)

Even in their sportier outfits, Markle is more attuned to trends, while Middleton goes for classics.

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

Harry and Meghan at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Canada.

(KGC-22/STAR MAX/IPx 2017)

It is somewhat unfair, however, to compare Middleton's fashion decisions with Markle's style before she became associated with the royal family.

Markle in 2012.

Markle in 2012.

(AP Photo/Katy Winn)

Middleton met and began dating William while they attended the University of St. Andrews, so she's been in the public eye as the prince's significant other for most of her adult life.

Middleton met and began dating William while they attended the University of St. Andrews, so she's been in the public eye as the prince's significant other for most of her adult life.

Middleton met and began dating William while they attended the University of St. Andrews, so she's been in the public eye as the prince's significant other for most of her adult life.

(REUTERS/David Rowland/Pool)

A more direct comparison is how Markle's post-engagement fashion has lined up with Middleton's choices over the past decade. In her first public appearance as Harry's fiancée, Markle wore a coat from Line, a little-known Canadian brand — helping to crash the brand's website.

A more direct comparison is how Markle's post-engagement fashion has lined up with Middleton's choices over the past decade. In her first public appearance as Harry's fiancée, Markle wore a coat from Line, a little-known Canadian brand — helping to crash the brand's website.

A more direct comparison is how Markle's post-engagement fashion has lined up with Middleton's choices over the past decade. In her first public appearance as Harry's fiancée, Markle wore a coat from Line, a little-known Canadian brand — helping to crash the brand's website.

(Chris Jackson / Getty)

Source: Business Insider

In the couple's first post-engagement interview, Markle opted for a simple dark-green dress.

In the couple's first post-engagement interview, Markle opted for a simple dark-green dress.

In the couple's first post-engagement interview, Markle opted for a simple dark-green dress.

(BBC News)

Middleton, meanwhile, went all-out with an instantly iconic royal blue Issa dress when the couple announced their engagement in 2010.

Middleton, meanwhile, went all-out with an instantly iconic royal blue Issa dress when the couple announced their engagement in 2010.

Middleton, meanwhile, went all-out with an instantly iconic royal blue Issa dress when the couple announced their engagement in 2010.

(Chris Jackson/Getty)

After her engagement, Markle's outfits for the couple's public appearances have been more muted.

Markle leaves a hip-hop opera performance by participants in the Full Effect program at Nottingham Academy in England on December 1.

Markle leaves a hip-hop opera performance by participants in the Full Effect program at Nottingham Academy in England on December 1.

(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Still, she brings her fashion sensibility in with the details — look at those boots!

Still, she brings her fashion sensibility in with the details — look at those boots!

Still, she brings her fashion sensibility in with the details — look at those boots!

(AP Images)

Middleton brought her sense of style to one of her first public appearances after her engagement, wearing a fascinator, one of her favorite — very British — accessories.

Middleton at a naming ceremony and service dedication at Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, Wales, on February 24, 2011.

Middleton at a naming ceremony and service dedication at Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, Wales, on February 24, 2011.

(AP Photo/Phil Noble, Pool)

The two were photographed together for the first time on Christmas Day. In typical fashion, Middleton went more old-school, while Markle imbued a traditional style with a more modern twist.

The two were photographed together for the first time on Christmas Day. In typical fashion, Middleton went more old-school, while Markle imbued a traditional style with a more modern twist.

The two were photographed together for the first time on Christmas Day. In typical fashion, Middleton went more old-school, while Markle imbued a traditional style with a more modern twist.

(Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

In the months leading up to the royal wedding, Markle has continued to try and wed traditional and trendy — and revealed a certain appreciation of hats.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet school children in Dean's Yard in London, Britain March 12, 2018.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle meet school children in Dean's Yard in London, Britain March 12, 2018.

(Jack Hill/Reuters)

So who comes out on top in a comparison of the women's fashion senses?

So who comes out on top in a comparison of the women's fashion senses?

So who comes out on top in a comparison of the women's fashion senses?

(Getty Images Entertainment/Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Markle has the opportunity to bring a breath of fresh air to the British monarchy. Her willingness to experiment and behave more informally in public with Harry is a welcome change from the sometimes stiff and formal royal protocol.

Markle has the opportunity to bring a breath of fresh air to the British monarchy. Her willingness to experiment and behave more informally in public with Harry is a welcome change from the sometimes stiff and formal royal protocol.

Markle has the opportunity to bring a breath of fresh air to the British monarchy. Her willingness to experiment and behave more informally in public with Harry is a welcome change from the sometimes stiff and formal royal protocol.

(YouTube)

But her sticking to trends has led to some fashion missteps. And her post-engagement public appearances still haven't revealed any fashion game changers.

But her sticking to trends has led to some fashion missteps. And her post-engagement public appearances still haven't revealed any fashion game changers.

But her sticking to trends has led to some fashion missteps. And her post-engagement public appearances still haven't revealed any fashion game changers.

(Reitmans)

While Middleton's dedication to more traditional fashion can sometimes feel a bit stale, she has turned out hits again and again over a full decade in the public eye.

While Middleton's dedication to more traditional fashion can sometimes feel a bit stale, she has turned out hits again and again over a full decade in the public eye.

While Middleton's dedication to more traditional fashion can sometimes feel a bit stale, she has turned out hits again and again over a full decade in the public eye.

(WPA Pool/Getty Images)

And when it comes to iconic fashion, Markle hadn't pulled off anything yet that can top some of Middleton's instant classics in the months leading up to the wedding.

And when it comes to iconic fashion, Markle hadn't pulled off anything yet that can top some of Middleton's instant classics in the months leading up to the wedding.

And when it comes to iconic fashion, Markle hadn't pulled off anything yet that can top some of Middleton's instant classics in the months leading up to the wedding.

(AP Images)

With the royal wedding, Meghan Markle had the opportunity to completely wow the world with her dress.

With the royal wedding, Meghan Markle had the opportunity to completely wow the world with her dress.

With the royal wedding, Meghan Markle had the opportunity to completely wow the world with her dress.

(Ben Birchall / Getty)

Markle wore a Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller.

Markle wore a Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller.

Markle wore a Givenchy gown designed by Clare Waight Keller.

(Getty Images)

The dress featured a wide boatneck neckline with long sleeves, providing a modern but elegant style.

The dress featured a wide boatneck neckline with long sleeves, providing a modern but elegant style.

The dress featured a wide boatneck neckline with long sleeves, providing a modern but elegant style.

(Getty Images)

The veil was more than 16 feet long and hand-embroidered with flowers in silk threads and organza.

The veil was more than 16 feet long and hand-embroidered with flowers in silk threads and organza.

The veil was more than 16 feet long and hand-embroidered with flowers in silk threads and organza.

(Getty Images)

By comparison, Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress featured lacier sleeves and a more structured silhouette.

By comparison, Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress featured lacier sleeves and a more structured silhouette.

By comparison, Middleton's Alexander McQueen dress featured lacier sleeves and a more structured silhouette.

(Chris Jackson / Getty)

Middleton's dress was both more old-fashioned and showed slightly more skin than Markle's Givenchy gown.

Middleton's dress was both more old-fashioned and showed slightly more skin than Markle's Givenchy gown.

Middleton's dress was both more old-fashioned and showed slightly more skin than Markle's Givenchy gown.

(Getty / WPA Pool)

Both Markle and Middleton wore tiaras and veils, a fitting nod to the royal family's history.

Both Markle and Middleton wore tiaras and veils, a fitting nod to the royal family's history.

Both Markle and Middleton wore tiaras and veils, a fitting nod to the royal family's history.

(Sean Gallup / Getty)

While Markle looked beautiful, the fit of Middleton's dress elevates it over Markle's gown.

While Markle looked beautiful, the fit of Middleton's dress elevates it over Markle's gown.

While Markle looked beautiful, the fit of Middleton's dress elevates it over Markle's gown.

(REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Markle's simple and elegant dress needed to fit like a glove — and it just missed the mark.

Markle's simple and elegant dress needed to fit like a glove — and it just missed the mark.

Markle's simple and elegant dress needed to fit like a glove — and it just missed the mark.

(Getty Images)

All in all, we have to agree with singer Katy Perry's take on the two wedding dresses: "Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won."

All in all, we have to agree with singer Katy Perry's take on the two wedding dresses: "Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won."

All in all, we have to agree with singer Katy Perry's take on the two wedding dresses: "Kate, Kate, Kate won, Kate won."

(Getty/Pascal Le Segretain)

Source: Business Insider

