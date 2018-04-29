What Has Happened To The Precious Dignity Of A Woman?

The concept of life is a reality to me. If there is no baby, there is no woman and if there is no woman, there wouldn’t be a baby. They all come from the mother’s womb. Woman’s creation is therefore seen as a symbol of crown, dignity, honour, and beauty.

Women are therefore special. I believe women see themselves in the same way too, that’s the reason all over the world they are fighting against disrespect, discrimination, sexual harassment, abuse, and violence because the importance of women has been marred for centuries.

Unfortunately, the fight against factors affecting or degrading women in the circles of life, is far from victory, because the same women (Some celebrities) and porn stars are soiling the essence of the dignity of woman, by flooding the internet with pornographic materials and naked pictures for everyone to see.

A woman's body is meant to be sacred, secretive etc, but today all you see is woman's vagina staring at you on the internet.

Some celebrities now prefer to attend functions, parties, fashion shows and entertainments without underwear. It sounds strange but it’s a reality. They deliberately sit to expose their hairy or shaved vagina, while others pose by lifting up their dresses for photographers and everyone around to see their nudeness in public.

What a world are we living in? It saddens me, as women meant to be decent mothers and industrious, yet they do this to themselves.

I am not a celebrity, therefore I don’t know how one feels to be one, but if being a celebrity triggers mental instability, I wouldn't like to be one for even a second. In the African society, women are held in high esteem, despite their domination by some religious sects.

In some clans and tribes, because of the importance of a woman in the society, during the marriage ceremony, the man is prevented from seeing his wife be until the ceremony is over.

It may take weeks or months to see the nude legs of your wife, let alone her thighs or the golden box. This is not the case in Europe and America. It seems when a celebrity doesn’t appear online nude she isn’t classified among the human race, while in the African culture, a woman who doesn’t wear pant is considered a lunatic.

In another development, a Kenyan pastor has told his female congregation to feel free in their mind and body and stop wearing underwear and bras to church on Sundays. Reverend Njohi of Nairobi’s Lord’s Propeller Redemption Church further warned there would be grave consequences if the female members did not adhere to the rules.

Hearing of such things reminds me of the fulfilling of the scriptures. “Many false prophets will rise, and will deceive many,” said Jesus. Matthew 24:11.

Why do some women do such things in public knowing that the dignity of a woman lies in moral and physical purity? The thirst for fame, publicity and the challenge of doing something (stupid) they think it’s extraordinary, for the press to write something about it, is all that they are looking for. Media attention and cheap publicity have blinded them to the extent that they don't know what shame is.

Adults that need to educate the children from such immorality are now exposing their naked parts on television and in the public for the children to follow. No wonder teenage pregnancy and rape have significantly increased.

It is disgusting and an eyesore to see the precious and sacred body of a woman advertised for public view. It takes a million people to build a good reputation but one stupid fool to destroy everything they had done. These celebrities are tainting the dignity of women and dragging their faces in the mud.

The range of female influence and experience in the society has slowly been brought to the fore: from politics, powerful leaders, model women to the social and religious power of female priests. Is it necessary for women to fight against disrespect in the society when they continue disrespecting themselves? The hardest problems have solutions.

The restoration of women’s dignity should be a priority for every woman. They can fight to make the internet clean by discouraging nudity on the internet.