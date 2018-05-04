ZCPL results: Leaders suffer defeat as Kotoko cruise to comfortable victory

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Kotoko defeated Sharks 2-0

Zylofon Cash Premier League leaders Medeama SC suffered a 2-1 away defeat in the week 13 fixture to Berekum Chelsea at the Berekum Golden City Park.

Chelsea’s Latif Salifu opened the scoring in the 15th minute before Agyenim Boateng equalised for Medeama some few minutes after.

Chelsea sealed their victory in the 29th minute through Zacharia Fuseini to halt the league leaders.

At the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi, Asante Kotoko cruised to a 2-0 comfortable victory over Elmina Sharks. Goals from Emmanuel Gyamfi in the 62nd minute and newboy Yacouba Songne in the 76th minute were enough to reduce the pressure on Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin’s side.

Karela United FC continued their impressive home performance in the Zylofon Cash Premier League with a 2-1 victory over defending champions Aduana Stars at the Crosby Awuah Park.

Donald Wellington shot the home side into the lead in the 65th minute before Yahaya Mohammed leveled in the 79th minute.

Ebusua Dwarfs handed a 2-0 defeat to Ashgold at the Cape Coast Stadium through a brace from Aikins Asante.

Liberty Professionals were the only team to win in an away game in the week 13 fixtures with a 2-1 victory over Bechem United at the Nana Gyeabour Park in Bechem.

Captain Simon Zibo opened the scoring with Muntari Tamimu adding the second before Kofi Agbesima pulled one back for the home side.

Dreams FC Issah Yakubu’s solitary goal in the 76th minute was enough to give his side all three points at the Theatre of Dreams against newbies Techiman Eleven Wonders.

Hearts of Oak will play West Africa Football Academy (WAFA) on Thursday in Kumasi in a delayed fixture.