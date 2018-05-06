Trending GH: Ghanaians commend Akufo-Addo for ordering arrest of Nyantakyi

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

play videoEveryone is happy with the move by the President to have Nyantakyi arrested

A section of Ghanaians have commended the President, Nana Akufo-Addo following his directive to the Criminal Investigation Department of the Police to investigate the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi over some comments he allegedly made in a yet-to-be-aired documentary by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 23, 2018 ordered the CID to interrogate the President of the Ghana Football Association for defrauding by false pretense and influence peddling after he watched a video documentary by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, in which Mr Nyantakyi is captured engaging in some influence peddling using the name of the president.

The move by the President was made public by the deputy Chief of Staff, Abu Jinapor who stated “The president takes a serious view of this and believes it is a case of criminal conduct. Kwesi Nyantakyi was supposedly seen attempting to use the President’s name and that of the Vice President and other senior members of government to induce supposed potential investors into the country to part with various sums of monies”.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo “evaluated and consulted” after viewing the documentary stated that a prima facie case has been established against the GFA boss which warrants “a full criminal investigation into the conduct of GFA boss and any other accomplices that may exist”.

The President’s announcement has been welcomed with mixed feelings. Whiles some believe the President must be applauded for once again showing his zero tolerance for corruption, others including the General Secretary of the NDC are of the conviction that the President is trying to sway the public’s attention from the challenges his government is currently facing.

“He (Nana Addo) did that as an attempt to divert attention from Ursula Owusu’s contract at the Communication Ministry which was bound to dominate public discussion from today”, Asiedu Nketia said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme.

GhanaWeb TV hit the streets today to solicit views on the President’s decision to have Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrested and what that could mean for Kwesi Nyantakyi and Ghana football.

It turns out that almost everyone is happy with the move by the President which they assert present an opportunity for Ghanaians to know if the GFA President is corrupt as it has been alleged over the years or he is an innocent man.

