Home | News | Supreme Court delivers verdict in Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute

Supreme Court delivers verdict in Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Chief Justice SopChief Justice, Justice Sophia Abena Boafoa Akuffo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday affirmed the decisions of the Northern Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs that declared Naa Andani II as the legitimate chief of the area.

The five-member panel of the apex court unanimously held that the Naa Andani’s lineage to the Bimbilla Skin was the legitimate occupant, which gives finality to the 14-year-old dispute as to who was the rightful heir to Bimbilla Skin.

According to the court it was satisfied that the Judicial Committees of the Northern Regional House of chief and National House of Chief judgment in relation to the ascendency on the Bimbilla Skin were backed by documents and not evidence adduced in court.

“We, therefore, affirmed the two House of Chiefs judgments and dismissed the appeal in its entirety. The appeal has no merit,” the Supreme Court declared.

The panel was presided over by Mr Justice Julius Ansah however declined to award cost, Other members on the panel were Justice Anin Yeboah, Justice Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Justice Yaw Appau and Justice Gabriel Pwamang.

The decision over the rightful Overlord of Bimbilla had been in dispute for many years prompting the claimants to appeal to the National House of Chiefs for adjudication.

In March 2012, a three-member committee chaired by Yunyoo Rana Yamyia Tooka II, unanimously declared Naa Andani Dasana as the substantive Paramount Chief for the Bimbilla Traditional Area.

The verdict did not go down well with the late Naa Dawuni and his faction, leading to their appeal at the National House of Chiefs.

The National House of Chiefs dismissed the appeal so still unhappy with the National House of Chiefs decision, Naa Dawuni faction appealed to the Supreme Court over the lineage and legitimacy to the Bimbilla Skin.

The decision of Supreme Court was preceded with heavy Police presence at the court premises and the courtroom.

There was spontaneous jubilation after the Supreme Court ruling.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Arrest And Prosecute Foreigners Operating Banker-To-Banker-GNCLBBLOA Urges NLA, Police

May 23, 2018

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

May 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 23, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Napoli Manager Replacing Maurizio Sarri

May 23, 2018

Liquid Sports Ghana Releases Long List For 3rd Edition Of Awards

May 23, 2018

MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Ali Yakubu Commends FIFA And GFA For Holding Grassroot Training Course In Ghana

May 21, 2018

Goalball: Tokyo 2020 Is Our Target – Eric Kissi President GBSA

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!