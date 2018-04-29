MTN ‘4G Taking Over Promo’: Samuel Obeng Amoako wins two-bedroom house

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

play videoSamuel Obeng Amoako receiving keys to his two-bedroom house

Telecommunications giant, MTN, has presented a two-bedroom house to Samuel Obeng Amoako, the ultimate winner of the ‘Taking Over’ promotion.

The winner was handed the keys to the plush house from DEVTRACO court situated at Tema Community 25 in Accra.

According to Samuel Obeng Amoako, he bought credit and browsed a lot with his data bundle, the reason he believes he won the promo. “When you’re doing data, you get double points, so my points were accumulating at a higher rate and it was good. For winning this, I think it is worth it.”

Senior Specialist at the Consumer Segment of MTN, Maxwell Arthur, explained that the winners were selected based on how often they used airtime to call, text, browse as well as their continuous MTN mobile money transactions.

“Whenever you spend a pesewa on voice, you get one point, whenever you spend a pesewa on data, you get two points, whenever you spend a pesewa on mobile money transactions based on the charge that MTN is going to charge you for commission, you get two points from that. So, at the end of the month, we do a ranking based on the highest point to the lowest point and the highest point earner of the month gets a car likewise the second, third and fourth positions,’’ he said.

Mr Amoako added MTN as the best network in the country, has an internet speed which cannot be compared to others.

“Although it is expensive to use MTN, it comes with a lot of benefits since quality comes at a cost. MTN is the best,” he noted.

“We set aside, 20 brand new Hyundai cars, 560,000 Ghana cedis cash rewards, 500 4G compatible handsets including iPhone 8 and Samsung 8, 1 million worth of airtime, and above all we crowned it with an ultimate prize of 2-bedroom Devtraco house. The house alone is $93,000 so you can just imagine.”

The event acknowledged a mix of March and April winners rewarded with various prizes as Huawei handsets, iPhone 8, Samsung S8, cash ranging from GHc1, 000 to GHc5, 000, cars and a 2-bedroom house.

The monthly results of winners were vetted by the international audit firm, KPMG.