Home | News | MTN ‘4G Taking Over Promo’: Samuel Obeng Amoako wins two-bedroom house

MTN ‘4G Taking Over Promo’: Samuel Obeng Amoako wins two-bedroom house

Dan Soko

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

MTN Taking OverSAMplay videoSamuel Obeng Amoako receiving keys to his two-bedroom house

Telecommunications giant, MTN, has presented a two-bedroom house to Samuel Obeng Amoako, the ultimate winner of the ‘Taking Over’ promotion.

The winner was handed the keys to the plush house from DEVTRACO court situated at Tema Community 25 in Accra.

According to Samuel Obeng Amoako, he bought credit and browsed a lot with his data bundle, the reason he believes he won the promo. “When you’re doing data, you get double points, so my points were accumulating at a higher rate and it was good. For winning this, I think it is worth it.”

Senior Specialist at the Consumer Segment of MTN, Maxwell Arthur, explained that the winners were selected based on how often they used airtime to call, text, browse as well as their continuous MTN mobile money transactions.

“Whenever you spend a pesewa on voice, you get one point, whenever you spend a pesewa on data, you get two points, whenever you spend a pesewa on mobile money transactions based on the charge that MTN is going to charge you for commission, you get two points from that. So, at the end of the month, we do a ranking based on the highest point to the lowest point and the highest point earner of the month gets a car likewise the second, third and fourth positions,’’ he said.

Mr Amoako added MTN as the best network in the country, has an internet speed which cannot be compared to others.

“Although it is expensive to use MTN, it comes with a lot of benefits since quality comes at a cost. MTN is the best,” he noted.

“We set aside, 20 brand new Hyundai cars, 560,000 Ghana cedis cash rewards, 500 4G compatible handsets including iPhone 8 and Samsung 8, 1 million worth of airtime, and above all we crowned it with an ultimate prize of 2-bedroom Devtraco house. The house alone is $93,000 so you can just imagine.”

The event acknowledged a mix of March and April winners rewarded with various prizes as Huawei handsets, iPhone 8, Samsung S8, cash ranging from GHc1, 000 to GHc5, 000, cars and a 2-bedroom house.

The monthly results of winners were vetted by the international audit firm, KPMG.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Arrest And Prosecute Foreigners Operating Banker-To-Banker-GNCLBBLOA Urges NLA, Police

May 23, 2018

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

May 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 23, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Napoli Manager Replacing Maurizio Sarri

May 23, 2018

Liquid Sports Ghana Releases Long List For 3rd Edition Of Awards

May 23, 2018

MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Ali Yakubu Commends FIFA And GFA For Holding Grassroot Training Course In Ghana

May 21, 2018

Goalball: Tokyo 2020 Is Our Target – Eric Kissi President GBSA

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!