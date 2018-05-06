Home | News | Amewu initiates peace between feuding mining firms

Amewu initiates peace between feuding mining firms

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Amewu BlackMinister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, has directed the Minerals Commission to, as a matter of urgency; undertake re-demarcation of the disputed boundaries between the Shaanxi Mining Company Limited and the Cassius Mining Company.

The two mining firms are operating in Gbane in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region. While Cassius accused Shaanxi of undertaking underground mining, the latter, on the other hand, accused the former of trespassing on its surface area.

The Minister’s directive comes following an outcome of a meeting held between the feuding parties on Wednesday, May 23, to find an amicable solution to the boundary dispute in their operational areas.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the re-demarcation would correct the inaccuracies in the two firms’ operational areas, and ensures that all legal requirements involved are met.

It further stated that the agreed boundary demarcation would form the basis for re-drawn maps and re-issuance of prospecting licences based on the Non-trespassing and Compliance of the Legislative Instrument (L.I 2176 Survey/ Mapping Standard in Ghana).

The Ministry believes that the re-demarcation would also be used as the basis for further logistical work to finalise resolutions of the conflict and help promote peaceful co-existence for development.

It warned that if the two parties failed to comply with the directive, their licences would be withdrawn accordingly.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Arrest And Prosecute Foreigners Operating Banker-To-Banker-GNCLBBLOA Urges NLA, Police

May 23, 2018

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

May 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 23, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Napoli Manager Replacing Maurizio Sarri

May 23, 2018

Liquid Sports Ghana Releases Long List For 3rd Edition Of Awards

May 23, 2018

MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Ali Yakubu Commends FIFA And GFA For Holding Grassroot Training Course In Ghana

May 21, 2018

Goalball: Tokyo 2020 Is Our Target – Eric Kissi President GBSA

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!