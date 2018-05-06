Amewu initiates peace between feuding mining firms

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, John Peter Amewu

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu, has directed the Minerals Commission to, as a matter of urgency; undertake re-demarcation of the disputed boundaries between the Shaanxi Mining Company Limited and the Cassius Mining Company.

The two mining firms are operating in Gbane in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region. While Cassius accused Shaanxi of undertaking underground mining, the latter, on the other hand, accused the former of trespassing on its surface area.

The Minister’s directive comes following an outcome of a meeting held between the feuding parties on Wednesday, May 23, to find an amicable solution to the boundary dispute in their operational areas.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the Ministry and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said the re-demarcation would correct the inaccuracies in the two firms’ operational areas, and ensures that all legal requirements involved are met.

It further stated that the agreed boundary demarcation would form the basis for re-drawn maps and re-issuance of prospecting licences based on the Non-trespassing and Compliance of the Legislative Instrument (L.I 2176 Survey/ Mapping Standard in Ghana).

The Ministry believes that the re-demarcation would also be used as the basis for further logistical work to finalise resolutions of the conflict and help promote peaceful co-existence for development.

It warned that if the two parties failed to comply with the directive, their licences would be withdrawn accordingly.