NCCE completes ARAP at Gushegu

Business News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

File photo

The Gushegu Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has completed a public sensitisation exercise on the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme (ARAP) with the aim to promote good governance in the country.

The two-month long exercise undertaken in the municipality from April to May with support from the European Union, targeted groups including chiefs and elders, opinion leaders, youth, artisans, women, religious organizations, educational institutions and persons with disabilities.

The NCCE also used a mobile van to run dawn and dusk broadcasts in communities in the municipality in a bid to reach out to the general public.

Mr Daniel Baminyan Konlan, Gushegu Municipal Director of NCCE, who led the exercise in the communities in the district, spoke about forms of corruption, negative effects of corruption and its link to abuse of people’s fundamental human rights urging all to fight corruption in the country.

Mr Konlan attributed the under-development of the area to corruption at all levels of society urging all to take keen interest in the development of their communities to ensure transparency and accountability.

He entreated the citizenry to hold duty-bearers accountable in compliance with the rule of law, as well as act as a check on the authorities to ensure economic development.