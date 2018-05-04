Home | News | Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

Dan Soko

General News of Wednesday, 23 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Haruna Iddrisu BlueMinority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

An improved version of the Right to Information (RTI) bill is ready to be laid before parliament for the second time this year, Minority Leader of Parliament Haruna Iddrisu has revealed.

The bill which was first laid under a certificate of urgency during the last meeting of parliament this year was withdrawn the same day and re-laid to be taken through the normal parliamentary procedure.

While on recess, the joint committees on Communication and Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs worked on the over decade-old bill which has been moving in and out of parliament over the years.

When parliament resumed from recess last week, Speaker of Parliament tasked the committee working on the RTI bill to expedite action on its report and present same before the House for consideration.

At a media encounter Wednesday, Mr. Iddrisu, said the bill has been improved and is ready to be brought before parliament again.

“There is commitment by the new administration to see it happen. It is one of the bills that has seen a lot of improvement so it should be easier for us to see it through when it comes back as we take it through the second reading,” he said.

“So RTI is ready and it has been scheduled by the business committee, it came up at our last meeting and in fact, you may see it on Wednesday next week”, he said.

Background

The RTI is a fundamental human right guaranteed by the country’s 1992 Constitution and recognized as a right under International Conventions on Human rights.

The bill will give substance to Article 21 (1) (f) of the Constitution which states that “All persons shall have the right to information subject to such qualifications and laws as are necessary in a democratic society”.

The right to information bill has in the past been introduced to parliament but always expired on the resolution of parliament.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Arrest And Prosecute Foreigners Operating Banker-To-Banker-GNCLBBLOA Urges NLA, Police

May 23, 2018

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

May 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 23, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Napoli Manager Replacing Maurizio Sarri

May 23, 2018

Liquid Sports Ghana Releases Long List For 3rd Edition Of Awards

May 23, 2018

MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Ali Yakubu Commends FIFA And GFA For Holding Grassroot Training Course In Ghana

May 21, 2018

Goalball: Tokyo 2020 Is Our Target – Eric Kissi President GBSA

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!