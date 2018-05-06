Home | News | Zylofon Cash Premier League: Kotoko coast past Elmina Sharks

Zylofon Cash Premier League: Kotoko coast past Elmina Sharks

Dan Soko

Asante Kotoko put up a strong performance to beat Elmina Sharks 2-0 at Week 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League

This victory by the Porcupine Warriors was inspired by Emmanuel Gyamfi and new boy Yacouba Songne victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Wednesday

The game started with pressure on Paa Kwesi Fabin’s men and the Porcupines as they trailed Sharks in the league table.

READ ALSO:GFA orders abandoned game to be replayed

However the record league winners responded in style and to assert themselves as on of the prima donnas in Ghana football.

Despite their superiority, Kotoko needed to wait until the 62 minute of the game to get their first goal by kind courtesy Emmanuel Gyamfi.

The new fan favorite Yacouba Songne scored a second to seal victory in the 76 minute.

The win sees Kotoko leapfrog on the Zylofon Cash Premier League log to sixth position and three points behind the top spot.

This as well got Elmina Sharks to drop to seventh.

In other results, league leaders Medeama lost away to Berekum Chelsea by 2-1.

READ ALSO:Here’s how much jail term Kwesi Nyantakyi could get for defrauding by false pretence

However, Ashgold who occupied the second spot coming into this round of matches were knocked of their perch as they lost to Ebusua Dwarfs.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Arrest And Prosecute Foreigners Operating Banker-To-Banker-GNCLBBLOA Urges NLA, Police

May 23, 2018

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

May 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 23, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Napoli Manager Replacing Maurizio Sarri

May 23, 2018

Liquid Sports Ghana Releases Long List For 3rd Edition Of Awards

May 23, 2018

MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Ali Yakubu Commends FIFA And GFA For Holding Grassroot Training Course In Ghana

May 21, 2018

Goalball: Tokyo 2020 Is Our Target – Eric Kissi President GBSA

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!