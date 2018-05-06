Home | News | Politics: Trump is reportedly considering a plan to slap tariffs on imported cars

Dan Soko
  • President Donald Trump is considering an investigation that could end in tariffs on imported cars.
  • The tariffs would be imposed through a Section 232 investigation, similar to the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed earlier this year.
  • Earlier, Trump tweeted "big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers."
  • Economists worry that increased trade protections, like tariffs, could spark trade wars and harm the US economy.

President Donald Trump is considering applying tariffs on imported cars, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering a plan to impose the tariffs by undergoing an investigation through Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act.

Section 232 allows the president to impose trade restrictions on national security grounds. It is the same method Trump used earlier this year to slap a 25% tariff on imported steel and a 10% tariff on imported aluminum. Any tariffs would after a Commerce Department investigation.

Trump administration officials have begun to discuss the possibility of auto tariffs with industry executives, according to the Journal, and the tariffs could be as high as 25%. It is unclear if the new tariffs would focus on certain countries or all imported vehicles.

The Washington Post's David Lynch and Josh Dawsey also reported that the annoucement of a Section 232 investigation could be a ploy by the Trump adminstration to pressure Mexico into accepting new rules on auto imports in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) renegotiation.

The US wants to increase the percentage of a car that must be made in one of the NAFTA countries — the US, Mexico, and Canada — in order for the vehicle not to be subject to a duty when it corsses into another member country. Mexico is resisting the change, creating a major impasse.

By threatening a tariff on all imported cars, Mexico could be pressured into the tightening of the rules.

In a tweet Wednesday, Trump teased "big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers."

"I think your autoworkers and your auto companies in this country are going to be very happy with what's going to happen," Trump told reporters when asked about the tweet later in the day. "You'll be seeing very soon what I'm talking about."

The president previously threatened to levy new tariffs on European cars if the European Union did not lower barriers on American products.

"If the E.U. wants to further increase their already massive tariffs and barriers on U.S. companies doing business there, we will simply apply a Tax on their Cars which freely pour into the U.S.," Trump tweeted in March. "They make it impossible for our cars (and more) to sell there. Big trade imbalance!"

Trade experts have warned that the use of Section 232 opens the door to possible retaliation from other countries and violates international trade rules.

In addition, new tariffs would likely escalate Trump's recent trade battles. Economists say the president's aggressive trade actions could trigger a global trade war, which in turn would cost the US jobs and possibly trigger a US recession.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor.

