Christian Council and GCBC express concern over church abuses

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, May 23, GNA - The Christian Council of
Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have expressed
grave concern over abuses in some worshipping centres in the country in the
name of spirituality, prophetic revelations and divine intervention.
The two bodies said such abuses and happenings
in the Christian fraternity discredited the Gospel and caused people to despise
the positive influence of the Word of God.
“We are concerned that the role of
Christianity “as the salt of the earth and light of the world (cf. Matt
5:13-14) is losing impact as a result of the self-serving practices of some
Christian leaders.
“We abhor such practices and call upon such
leaders to tend the flock of the Lord faithfully,” said a Communiqué issued by
the two bodies at the end of their annual Joint Meeting on Wednesday, May 16,
in Accra.
The Communiqué, copied to the Ghana News
Agency on Wednesday, was jointly signed by the Reverend Dr. Cyril G.K. Fayose,
the new General Secretary of the CCG, Rev. Fr. Lazarus Anodee, Secretary
General of GCBC, Right Rev. Dr Seth S. Agidi, Chairman of the CCG, and Most
Rev. Philip Naameh, President of GCBC.
The CCG and the GCBC drew the attention of
Christians and the nation to the fact that “No human, person or object should
take the place of Christ as object of worship,” and advised Christians to put
their faith in Jesus Christ alone to meet all their needs even in times of
difficulties.
The Communiqué urged Christians and all
citizens to cherish the values of hard work, patience, endurance, moderation
and contentment.
“We call on Christian leaders to intensify the
faith formation of their members through teaching of the Word of God in order
to develop sustaining and sincere relationship with God, intimate prayer life
and a life of selfless witnessing.”
During the Annual Joint Meeting, on the theme:
“Unity with Christ and with Each Other for Peace and Mutual Up-building,”
members of the CCG and GCBC also held an Ecumenical Service to pray for
Christian unity, the wellbeing of the Government and people of Ghana.
The members also discussed several issues of
both Church and national interests.
GNA
