LGS signs Agreement to improve agriculture in Northern Ghana

Accra, May 23, GNA -The Local Government
Service (LGS) and USAlD’s Northern Ghana Governance Activity (NGGA) have signed
a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train key local government agencies on
financial resource mobilisation and management for improved agricultural
productivity.
The NGGA is a five-year USAlD-funded project,
implemented by a consortium led by CARE International in 28 districts in
Northern, Upper East and Upper West regions.
Other members of the consortium are Action Aid
Ghana, SEND Ghana, and the West Africa Network for Peace-building in Ghana
(WANEP).
The project goal is to ensure more responsive
governance for improved agricultural development in Ghana.
The agreement, through the US Government’s
Feed the Future initiative, will also enhance development coordination and
citizen engagement.
It also seeks to enable the MMDAs and RCCs to
strengthen coordination, improve service delivery and increase governance
responsiveness to agricultural development.
Speaking at the signing ceremony in Accra on
Wednesday, Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of the LGS, said the partnership would
support joint priorities, complementing and leveraging comparative advantages.
He said the first batch of training programmes
under the MoU, would focus on decentralisation and local governance, social
accountability and use of Public Financial Management templates and public
financial management and Internal GSenerated Fund strategy.
“This particular partnership is also crucial
because it has come at a time the government is laying emphasis on one of its
flagship programme; Planting for Food and Jobs and improvement in the
agricultural sector being one of the areas of focus,” Dr Arthur said.
He said the LG had developed a capacity
building framework to support the District Assemblies and Regional Coordinating
Councils to address their capacity building needs guiding the development of
their plans.
He said through the support of the government
and some development partners, a number of generic training programmes had been
developed and rolled out for staff of the departments of Districts Assemblies,
including Department of Agriculture.
Dr Arthur said the trainings were expected to
enhance capacities of staff to facilitate planning, coordination and
collaboration for improved governance in the sectors.
Mr Yawo Douvon, the Country Director Care
International in Ghana, said the partnership a significant milestone in the
relationship with the Government of Ghana as we work together to promote
efficiency and effectiveness in local government service delivery.
He said it was also a demonstration of Care
International’s strong and productive partnership with USAlD over the years.
Mr Douvon said development practice had
revealed that good governance was the strongest source for citizens’ voice and
a vehicle for transparency, accountable stewardship and inclusive development.
“This is timely, as it is in tune with the
government's drive for financial autonomy for the nation. It will leverage
agricultural productivity and agro-industry development to strengthen local
economies,” Mr Douvon said.
The focus, he said, is on the regions of the
north is in recognition of the dire poverty and deprivation prevalent in that
part of the country.
“In addressing these issues, we need such
strategic partnerships as we are witnessing today as avenues to rethink the
approaches, tools and skills needed to achieve behaviour change, a requirement
for community progress,” Mr Douvon added.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article