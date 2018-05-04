Christian Council and Catholic Bishops stand against homosexuality

By Lydia
Kukua Asamoah, GNA
Accra, May 23, GNA - The Christian Council of
Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have called on
the Government never to be cowed nor succumb to the pressure to legalise
lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights in Ghana.
The two bodies said the Government should not
be intimidated to the “strong calls and pressure by some international
lobbyists on Ghana to consider the legalization of LGBT rights as well as same
sex marriages and relationships” because they are alien to the Ghanaian
culture.
A communiqué issued by the two bodies at the
end of their annual Joint Meeting held on Wednesday, May 16, in Accra said
Ghanaians abhor the practices of LGBT as they do not promote “our family
values”.
The communiqué, copied to the Ghana News
Agency on Wednesday, was jointly signed by the Reverend Dr. Cyril G.K. Fayose,
the General Secretary of the CCG, Rev. Fr. Lazarus Anodee, the Secretary
General of GCBC, Right Rev. Dr Seth S. Agidi, the Chairman of the CCG, and Most
Rev. Philip Naameh, the President of GCBC.
It said lesbianism, gaysm, bisexual and
transgender practices were non-Christian and must not be entertained.
The two bodies have, therefore, stated that
they shall resist any attempt, either latent or manifest, by any individual,
political party, civil society, human rights’ activists or government to
legalise LGBT rights in the country.
“We are however willing and available to
provide the needed pastoral care and support to persons with LGBT tendencies in
a non-condemning manner. We pledge to treat such persons with unconditional
positive regard at all times,” it noted.
The CCG and GCBC have, however, commended Rt.
Honourable Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, for his
open stance against the legalisation of LGBT rights in Ghana.
Prof. Ocquaye had been reported in the media
to have openly declared his stand against LGBT and has threatened to resign his
post rather than preside over discussions of LGBT issues in Parliament.
Parliament on Tuesday, May 22, presided over
by the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Alban Sumani Bagbin, declared its opposition
to legalise LGBT in Ghana, with members noting that it did not match with the
country’s cultural and national values.
The two bodies have noted further that “As
Christians, who uphold the Bible as our principal guide, we consider same sex
unions as unacceptable unions that our God frowns upon (cf. Leviticus
20:13-16).
“In addition, we state unequivocally that same
sex unions are alien to the Ghanaian culture and cannot be tolerated or
accepted. Our cultural values uphold the family system as an integral part of
the survival of communities and the nation at large.
“Therefore, we shall not and cannot accept the
orientation towards same sex unions and relationships as a fundamental human
right”.
The Annual Joint Meeting, which discussed
issues of both Church and national interests, was on the theme: “Unity with
Christ and with Each Other for Peace and Mutual Upbuilding”.
Members of the CCG and GCBC also held an
Ecumenical Service during the Annual Meeting to pray for Christian unity, the
wellbeing of the Government and people of Ghana.
GNA
