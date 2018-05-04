Christian Council and Catholic Bishops stand against homosexuality

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, May 23, GNA - The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have called on the Government never to be cowed nor succumb to the pressure to legalise lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) rights in Ghana.

The two bodies said the Government should not be intimidated to the “strong calls and pressure by some international lobbyists on Ghana to consider the legalization of LGBT rights as well as same sex marriages and relationships” because they are alien to the Ghanaian culture.

A communiqué issued by the two bodies at the end of their annual Joint Meeting held on Wednesday, May 16, in Accra said Ghanaians abhor the practices of LGBT as they do not promote “our family values”.

The communiqué, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, was jointly signed by the Reverend Dr. Cyril G.K. Fayose, the General Secretary of the CCG, Rev. Fr. Lazarus Anodee, the Secretary General of GCBC, Right Rev. Dr Seth S. Agidi, the Chairman of the CCG, and Most Rev. Philip Naameh, the President of GCBC.

It said lesbianism, gaysm, bisexual and transgender practices were non-Christian and must not be entertained.

The two bodies have, therefore, stated that they shall resist any attempt, either latent or manifest, by any individual, political party, civil society, human rights’ activists or government to legalise LGBT rights in the country.

“We are however willing and available to provide the needed pastoral care and support to persons with LGBT tendencies in a non-condemning manner. We pledge to treat such persons with unconditional positive regard at all times,” it noted.

The CCG and GCBC have, however, commended Rt. Honourable Professor Mike Aaron Ocquaye, the Speaker of Parliament, for his open stance against the legalisation of LGBT rights in Ghana.

Prof. Ocquaye had been reported in the media to have openly declared his stand against LGBT and has threatened to resign his post rather than preside over discussions of LGBT issues in Parliament.

Parliament on Tuesday, May 22, presided over by the Second Deputy Speaker, Mr Alban Sumani Bagbin, declared its opposition to legalise LGBT in Ghana, with members noting that it did not match with the country’s cultural and national values.

The two bodies have noted further that “As Christians, who uphold the Bible as our principal guide, we consider same sex unions as unacceptable unions that our God frowns upon (cf. Leviticus 20:13-16).

“In addition, we state unequivocally that same sex unions are alien to the Ghanaian culture and cannot be tolerated or accepted. Our cultural values uphold the family system as an integral part of the survival of communities and the nation at large.

“Therefore, we shall not and cannot accept the orientation towards same sex unions and relationships as a fundamental human right”.

The Annual Joint Meeting, which discussed issues of both Church and national interests, was on the theme: “Unity with Christ and with Each Other for Peace and Mutual Upbuilding”.

Members of the CCG and GCBC also held an Ecumenical Service during the Annual Meeting to pray for Christian unity, the wellbeing of the Government and people of Ghana.

