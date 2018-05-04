Science and mathematics teachers schooled in modern methods of teachings

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA
Agona-Nkwanta (W/R),
May 23, GNA - Forty-Six basic level Science and Mathematics teachers in the six
Coastal Districts of Tullow’s area of influence have undergone a two-day
capacity building in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in
Agona Nwkanta, in the Western Region.
Organised by Youth
Bridge Foundation (YBF), a youth focused foundation with funding from Tullow
Ghana Limited, the workshop sought to train teachers on challenging topics in
science and Mathematics.
The teachers were
also introduced to modern methods of teaching Mathematics with emphasis on
practical approaches of teaching the two subjects.
The workshop, formed
part of Tullow’s Educate to Innovate with STEM three-year project. The project
sought to promote STEM education among the teachers as well as improving the
performance of students in the core subjects of science and Mathematics at the
Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Secondary
Certificate Examination (WASCE).
The capacity
building workshop also engaged Science Technology Mathematics and Innovation
Education (STMIE) Coordinators in the six Coastal Districts of Tullow’s area of
influence.
These six Coastal
Districts of Tullow’s area of influence include; Shama, Sekondi-Takoradi,
Ahanta West, Nzema East, Ellembele and Jomoro.
The participants
were exposed to the BECE marking scheme particularly Mathematics and Science.
Facilitating a
session on the principle of teaching Mathematics, Mr Joseph Ebo Buabae, a
Mathematics Specialist with YBF called on the teachers to adopt the five
strands of Mathematical proficiency in their practice.
He, explained that,
through the use of the strands, namely; Conceptual Understanding, Procedural
Fluency, Strategic Competence, Adaptive Reasoning and Productive Disposition,
students would appreciate and develop interest in the subject.
On his part, Mr
Richard H Boni, a Former Western Regional Chairman of Ghana Association of
Science Teachers, introduced the teachers to the use of the Sunflower Science
Software.
He urged the
teachers to research more into the various fields and collaborate with the
Senior High Schools in their communities to engage their students in practical
work due to the lack of facilities at the basic school level.
Mr Fredrick Jojo
Kwofie and Mr Nathan Asamoah, the YBF Project Coordinators, noted that the
engagement with teachers would equip and empower them to transform their
classrooms into a joint space where STEM content could come to life.
“Through a trainer
of trainer’s model, teachers will be able to train their peers at the primary
school level and promote more students interest and excitement in science and
engineering prior to their entering into secondary school level,” Mr Kwofie
said.
He said, YBF being a
youth focused foundation had the mission of bridging gaps for positive youth
development…“we believes that, success gained at the basic school level will
lead to a stronger focus on the science subjects in the secondary level and
ultimately lead to higher number of students pursuing advanced degrees and
careers in STEM”.
At the end of the
two-day engagement, some of the teachers expressed their appreciation to Tullow
and YBF said, the programme was very educative and timely because it addressed
areas where majority of them had difficulties in teaching.
They called for more
of such programmes, adding that; “If it becomes a quarterly initiative with
practical’s it will be good.”
GNA
