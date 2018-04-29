Government tasked to revive the wood industry

By
Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA
Takoradi, May 23,
GNA – Stakeholders at a meeting on the future of the wood and timber industry
have called on the government to take the lead role by providing a stimulus
package that would swipe up interest in the Timber and wood industry.
The stakeholders
lamented about the continual dwindling of this natural resources without
commensurate reforestation aside the lack of the requisite skills in terms of
artisans and industries to meet both local and international standards.
Mr Francis Wilson
Owusu, an Officer of the Forest Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG) was unhappy that many of the technical institutions
hardly received applicants to take up courses in that area.
“Structured courses
need to be introduced in the tertiary institutions to generate home grown
furniture designers that worked in accordance with standards and
specification”.
The Workshop for the
promotion of Standards in the wood industry facilitated by the Ghana Standards
Authority (GSA) falls under the UNIDO’s Trade Capacity Building Programme for
Ghana with funding from the Swiss government.
Mr Victor Mills, the
Technical Coordinator for the UNIDO said the programme came in two phases with
the first phase being the building and improving on activities of the FDA, GSA.
He said the second
component worked in the area of quality infrastructure with regards to
standards, management information systems, standard development and testing
laboratories among others.
Mr Mills said the
fish, cocoa, fruits and wood industry was the main concentration for quality
standard to facilitate export in a more competitive manner.
"Already, old
standards in the wood sector have been revised as well as the promulgation of
news quality standards for international and local trade".
Professor Alexander
Dodoo, Director-General of the GSA said Ghana currently has the best of testing
equipment in the West Africa sub-region which meant that the country should be
able to add value to raw timber export to increase domestic revenue.
“Anytime we export
wood in its raw form….we are providing jobs for others in their country”.
Prof. Dodoo called
for the setting up of more furniture parts centres, machines for processing and
assembling beyond the artisanal level if Ghana could make any meaningful
contribution in international trade.
Mr Peter Edem
Zormelo, Manager, Trade and Industry Department of the Timber Industry
Development Division, pointed out that developing the tertiary sector of the
wood industry was critical to national development.
“We need to move from
the rhetoric to action…build capacity, empower the young ones and capture the
ECOWAS markets with over 360 million people”.
GNA
