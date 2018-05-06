Greening Ghana initiative is on course - Forestry Commission

Accra, May 23, GNA -
Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, the Chief Executive of the Forestry Commission, said
the Commission’s programme to make Ghana green within the next 10 years has
begun in earnest across the country.
He said the
programme, which sought to engage 15,000 youth for the tree planting project
under the Youth in Agriculture and Afforestation Module, as part of a greening
Ghana initiative, had been oversubscribed with more than 33,000 youth applying.
Mr Afriyie said this
when the Commission took journalists round the Achimota Nursery Site to see the
progress of work.
He said the Ministry
of Finance had allocated six million Ghana cedis a month to pay the allowances
of the 15,000 youth engaged by the Commission, which was ready for disbursement.
The Ministry of
Finance is expected to fund the programme with an amount of GH¢ 144 million over
the two-year period of the programme.
The Forestry
Commission and the Youth Employment Agency, in November last year, signed a
service agreement to engage 15,000 youth across the country for the
implementation of a Forest Plantation Programme.
The programme, under
the Youth in Agriculture and Afforestation Module, is to enable the youth to
contribute to environmental and forest protection in the country.
Mr Owusu Afriyie
said the enthusiasm exhibited by “the young men and women of this country are
desirous of getting some employment”.
He indicated that
the planting programme should begin by June, under which graduate personnel
would receive GH¢ 1,200 while diploma and non-graduates would receive GH¢800 and
GH¢400 respectively.
He said the
Commission had since met district and regional officers to ensure the success
of the programme.
“We are going to
schools, hospitals, dam sites and wherever we can find that needs trees
planted, we will do so,” he said.
As a start, Mr
Afriyie said the Commission had identified some places in Accra where the tree
planting project would begin.
He noted that
institutions such as West African Secondary School, Pantang Hospital, and
Prampram Senior High School had all given the Commission acres of land to plant
trees.
Other areas include
the Weija Dam site and the Achimota Forest Reserve.
As part of the
programme, the Commission would cultivate some 400 trees per hectare, many of
which will be commercial trees for industry.
Mrs Edith Ansah, the
Greater Accra Manager for the plantation project, who took journalists round
the Achimota Nursery Site, said with the introduction of the programme, the
nursery had been expanded to nurse over 250,000 seedlings by the end of the
year. Already, some 120,000 seedlings had been nursed.
She noted that
currently some 15 species of plants had been nursed to kick-start the project.
GNA
