Dr Bernice Heloo salutes Deputy Special Prosecutor

By
Benjamin Mensah, GNA
Accra, May 23, GNA - Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo,
the Member of Parliament for Hohoe and a Member of the Appointments Committee,
has saluted Mrs Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey for rising to the position of
Ghana’s first Deputy Special Prosecutor.
The nominee went through vetting at the
Parliament House on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 and following a satisfactory report
by the Appointments Committee, the House approved Mrs Lamptey by consensus.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in
April, nominated Mrs Lamptey, a lawyer with 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar,
who had served the nation in various capacities including Director of Public
Prosecutions, as Deputy Special Prosecutor.
Mrs Lamptey will be assisting the Special
Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, to carry out the independent prosecution of
politicians or people in public office deemed to be corrupt.
The Plenary of the House voted a big aye to
confirm Mrs Lamptey and to accept the Appointments Committee Report on her
vetting.
Thereafter, Dr Heloo, in an interview, paid
glowing tribute to the Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee and women who defied
all odds to rise to positions of high recognition in society.
During the vetting, Dr Heloo, a former Deputy
Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, asked the Special
Prosecutor nominee of the core values she would bring to her new role and how
she would foster a relationship among related institutions for effective
functioning among others things.
Mrs Lamptey expressed the belief that her
almost 29 years of experience as a Public Prosecutor would greatly impact on
her work coupled with her principled nature.
She said the Office of the Special Prosecutor
must be provided with information to work effectively and called for
collaboration with related institutions and the general public.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article