Home | News | Dr Bernice Heloo salutes Deputy Special Prosecutor

Dr Bernice Heloo salutes Deputy Special Prosecutor

Dan Soko

By Benjamin Mensah, GNA

Accra, May 23, GNA - Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo, the Member of Parliament for Hohoe and a Member of the Appointments Committee, has saluted Mrs Jane Cynthia Naa Koshie Lamptey for rising to the position of Ghana’s first Deputy Special Prosecutor.

The nominee went through vetting at the Parliament House on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 and following a satisfactory report by the Appointments Committee, the House approved Mrs Lamptey by consensus.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in April, nominated Mrs Lamptey, a lawyer with 30 years standing at the Ghana Bar, who had served the nation in various capacities including Director of Public Prosecutions, as Deputy Special Prosecutor.

Mrs Lamptey will be assisting the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, to carry out the independent prosecution of politicians or people in public office deemed to be corrupt.

The Plenary of the House voted a big aye to confirm Mrs Lamptey and to accept the Appointments Committee Report on her vetting.

Thereafter, Dr Heloo, in an interview, paid glowing tribute to the Deputy Special Prosecutor nominee and women who defied all odds to rise to positions of high recognition in society.

During the vetting, Dr Heloo, a former Deputy Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, asked the Special Prosecutor nominee of the core values she would bring to her new role and how she would foster a relationship among related institutions for effective functioning among others things.

Mrs Lamptey expressed the belief that her almost 29 years of experience as a Public Prosecutor would greatly impact on her work coupled with her principled nature.

She said the Office of the Special Prosecutor must be provided with information to work effectively and called for collaboration with related institutions and the general public.

GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Arrest And Prosecute Foreigners Operating Banker-To-Banker-GNCLBBLOA Urges NLA, Police

May 23, 2018

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

May 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 23, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Napoli Manager Replacing Maurizio Sarri

May 23, 2018

Liquid Sports Ghana Releases Long List For 3rd Edition Of Awards

May 23, 2018

MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Ex-minister named new Guinea PM: state media

May 21, 2018

Ali Yakubu Commends FIFA And GFA For Holding Grassroot Training Course In Ghana

May 21, 2018

Goalball: Tokyo 2020 Is Our Target – Eric Kissi President GBSA

May 21, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!