Majority Leader refutes perception that executive is controlling parliament

Accra, May 23 GNA - Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu,
Majority Leader has dispelled the notion that the appointment of the Minister
for Parliamentary Affairs by the Executive reinforces the perception of a
culture of executive dominance over the legislature.
According to the Majority Leader who is also
the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, this may seem so on the face value,
however, just a little perusal beneath the surface, would reveal the essential
role the ministry plays in the country’s democracy.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu made the observation at a
seminar on strengthening the oversight role of Parliament for Accountable
Governance in Ghana – The role of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
The meeting was attended by the leadership of
Parliament as well as chairmen and ranking members of the various Committees of
the House.
The concept of Ministry of Parliamentary
Affairs existed in many forms in other Commonwealth Jurisdiction particularly
India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan.
Mr Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also explained that the
mandate of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs was to interface between the
Executive and the legislature to enhance governance in the country.
He said the Ministry as part of its function
was to interface between the Executive and Parliament to enhance the delivery
of government business.
He said the Ministry was also to facilitate
the development and implementation of citizens centred collaborative interface
with other state actors on matters relating to legislation.
The Majority Leader also stated that the
Ministry would enhance the democratic process to guarantee good governance
through dialogue, consensus building in the organs of government, state and
non-state actors for the economic development of Ghana.
He said the vision was to promote consensus
building among and within the political class in a purposed, transparent and
accountable manner to deepen and broaden inclusiveness in the country’s
participatory democracy.
He said the Ministry’s unique role as part of
the Executive would serve as tool for “Executive self-censoring” and are
sensitive to the sensibilities of the polity and without pressure from any
specific party or institution of authority.
Mr Haruna Iddrisu, the Minority Leader in his
contribution stated that the exercise of Parliamentary oversight since 1993 up
till now had remained the role of the Minority members of Parliament and
explained that members of the majority party usually tend to support the
government to succeed because they do not want their government to look bad and
also wanting to catch the eye of the Executive to be considered for a position.
He said thus overtime the process of
Parliamentary oversight has remained weak and impotent to exercise control over
the Executive.
Mr Iddrisu also stated that a Speaker of
Parliament as an impartial arbiter has role to play in the oversight
responsibilities of the House over the executive.
He said the filing and admission of questions
from executive by the Speaker is an important tool that the he could use to
hold the executive accountable.
Dr Evans Aggrey Darkoh, Acting Chief Director
of the Ministry for Parliamentary Affairs in his presentation stated that the
governance goals of greater accountability, transparency and participation were
inextricably intertwined with the three core functions of Parliament, thus law
making, representation and oversight.
He said legislative oversight in particular
sought to ensure that the executive and its agencies and those who wield
delegated authority, remain highly responsive and accountable.
He said the Ministry had been strategically
positioned to serve as an interface between the executive and the legislature
was working diligently to enhance representative democracy processes to
guarantee good governance through dialogue and consensus building for the
development of the country.
Dr Agrey Darkoh also highlighted five priority
areas that the ministry would focus on including; enhancing good governance
through improving relationship between the executive and the legislature.
He said the ministry was aimed at deepening
political and administrative decentralisation by harmonising the relationship
between Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief
Executives.
He said the ministry would promote the fight
against corruption by supporting the strengthening of the oversight functions
of Parliament, improving the participation of civil society in shaping public
policies and programmes as well as demystify the perception of executive
dominance through fostering of effective collaboration between the executive
and the legislature.
