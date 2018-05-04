Kwabenya case adjourned to May 28

By
Hafsa Obeng, GNA
Accra, May 23, GNA -
An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday adjourned to May 28 the case in which some
armed men attacked and freed inmates at the Kwabenya Police Station killing a
Police Officer on duty.
Four of the accused
who are still standing trial after six others were acquitted and discharged by
the court were not in court when the case was called. The court then set May 28
for them to come and open their defence.
At the last sitting,
six out of the ten who were standing trial for abetment to escape from lawful
custody were acquitted and discharged by the court on the grounds that the
prosecution failed to establish a case against them.
The prosecution
ended its case after calling four witnesses including Lance Corporal Robert
Owusu, Lance Corporal Samira Mohammed, Lance Corporal Richard Amoakohene and Detective
Inspector Frank Owusu Afrane.
The facts of the
case as presented by Prosecution led by Superintendent of Police, Kweku Bempah
were that, the complainants are Policemen stationed at Kwabenya District Police
station.
Prince Osei, 25, is
a scrap dealer living at Glefe Dansoman; Atta Kwadwo, 20, is a driver; and Kofi
Darko, 25 also a trader living at Glefe, Dansoman.
Nancy is 28 and
lives at Dome; and George Yeboah is 30 and lives around the Graphic Road.
Prince Kofi
Acheampong is 32 and lives at Afienya; Edward Lartey is 20 and lives at Tema
Newtown; Kofi Seshie is 28, George Sarbah is 23, Elvis is 31, George Asante is
33, and Theophilus is 25.
Mr Bempah said on
January 21, at about 0130 hours, a gang of armed men numbering six attacked the
Kwabenya Police station and freed their colleagues who were being held in
detention for various violent crimes.
He told the court
that in execution of their plan, the assailants proceeded to the station whilst
two of them who pretended to have a complaint to lodge, entered the charge
office and told the counter Non-Commission Officer (NCO) that someone borrowed
money from them and had refused to pay back.
The counter NCO No.
43225 G/Cpl. Robert Owusu advised them to seek a redress at the civil court
since the case they were reporting was civil matter, the two then signalled the
rest, who had laid ambush within the premises, and launched an attack on the
Policemen at the charge office.
The prosecution said
they shot Inspector Emmanuel Ashilevi, who was on duty as a Monitoring Officer
on the right buttocks, held the counter NCO, his counter orderly, the charge
office guard, and the night investigator hostages.
He said they took
the keys to the cells and released seven of the inmates, namely, Chibuzor
Akwuba, Emmanuel Kotey, Rockson Edem Dzigbede, Dickson Ofori, Prince Osei,
Attah Kwadwo, and Kofi Darko.
After the armed
attack, the assailants fled the scene, the NCO and the night Investigator
arranged for an ambulance and rushed Inspector Ashilevi to the Police Hospital
for treatment, but they were referred to the 37 Military Hospital, where he was
pronounced dead on arrival.
Mr Bempah told the
court that, Police intelligence, led to the arrest of George Yeboah, who
assisted Prince Osei and Attah Kwadwo with GH¢ 200.00 to escape out of the
jurisdiction.
He also gave GH¢ 40.00
to Kofi Darko to enable him escape from the jurisdiction.
He said on January
23, Police intelligence led to the arrest of Prince Osei and Attah Kwadwo at
Worawora in the Volta Region.
Investigations also
revealed that whiles in detention, on January 18, Prince Osei overheard the
other inmates planning to escape.
According to the
Police, in the evening on the same day, Nancy brought a mobile phone to Dickson
in the cells, which he used to contact his people outside to execute the escape
plan.
Rockson’s brother
also brought a hacksaw blade to him by hiding it in bread to cut the padlocks
to the cells but he could not do so.
He said upon
interrogation, Prince Osei, said he stole a gun from Prince Kofi Acheampong.
He also revealed
that Dickson and Chibuzor are Acheampong’s boys whom he normally sends out on
robbery trips.
Mr Bempah said
further investigations also revealed that it was Acheampong in collaboration
with Dickson and Chibuzor who sent the armed men to attack and release them
from the cells, which led to the death of the Inspector.
On January 25, at
about 0200 hours, Acheampong was arrested together with Edward from their
hideout at Afienya.
The prosecution said
on January 27 at about 0230 hours, Attah led the Police to a house at Kasoa
Nyanyano and pointed Kofi Seshie to the Police as one of the gang members who
came to rescue them from the cells and also shot and killed the Inspector.
He said the rest are
all suspected accomplices arrested to assist in police investigations.
GNA
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article