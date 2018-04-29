The culture of music producers releasing their own songs has been rife on the Ghanaian music scene of late and latest to join the bandwagon is StreetBeatz, the producer of Sarkodie’s ‘Adonai.’

According to StreetBeatz, contrary to the notion that he is only into beat production, he is a consummate musician who also sings.

“Most people think I only produce beats for musicians. But I am actually a singer. Very soon the world will know my other abilities in the field of music. I am working on some wonderful tracks with top artistes in Ghana and abroad,” he said.

StreetBeatz (born Bright Kwame Appiah), is preparing to release a song that features two vibrant acts in the United Kingdom, DunD and Timbo. The song, titled ‘Holiday,’ will be released in few days and will be available on music stores for purchase.

Also in the offing, are songs he is producing with some top Ghanaian artistes and great African acts.Apart from Sarkodie’s chart-topping ‘Adonai,’ StreetBeatz also produced Keche’s ‘Diabetes,’ Edem’s ‘Zero to Hero’ and ‘Biegya’ by Criss Waddle.