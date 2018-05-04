Home | News | Minority not involved in $89m Kelni GVG deal – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority not involved in $89m Kelni GVG deal – Haruna Iddrisu

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Starrfmonline.com

Haruna Iddrisu Technical UniversityHaruna Iddrisu, Minority leader

The Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has distanced himself from any negotiation or transaction leading to the $89 million Kelni GVG deal with the Ministry of Communication.

The MP for Tamale South also stressed none of his charges has been part of the deal following a report by Starrfmonline.com that a top opposition MP is behind the controversial deal.

Policy think-tank IMANI Africa has been at the forefront campaigning against the deal, arguing the contract which was signed on December 27, 2017 is a duplication of jobs and a needless drain on the country’s scarce resources.

The Communication Ministry whose minister Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful is under pressure to step aside for investigation into the issue has rebuffed IMANI’s claims, saying the contract is giving tax payers value for money.

Reacting to the story in a statement, Mr. Iddrisu said: “I wish to state for the records that neither myself as the “Minority Leader nor any of my colleagues on the Minority” work with or for the Ministry of Communications nor the National Communications Authority. We have also not been part of any negotiation or transaction with Kelni GVG as being reported.”

Below is the full statement:

My attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on Ghanaweb.com and attributed to Starrfmonlinc.com with the headline “Top Opposition MP behind $89M Kelni GVG deal.

I wish to state for the records that neither myself as the “Minority Leader nor any of my colleagues on the Minority” work with or for the Ministry of Communications nor the National Communications Authority. We have also not been part of any negotiation or transaction with Kelni GVG as being reported.

The public should ignore the malicious story as palpable falsehood and a wicked diversionary attempt to damage our hard earned reputations. The government should take full responsibility for the actions on the contract.

We would not accept any attempt to smear us by the publishers and demand an immediate retraction and apology. We have also instructed our lawyers to take the necessary action if the publishers fail to do the needful.

