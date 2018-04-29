Home | News | Ghana legend Rev Osei Kofi threatens massive ‘demo’ against protecting 'corrupt' FA officials

Ghana legend Rev Osei Kofi threatens massive ‘demo’ against protecting 'corrupt' FA officials

Dan Soko

Sports News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Myjoyonline.com

Kwesi Nyantakyi CongressGFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi is being investigated for alleged fraud

Ghanaian football legend, Rev Osei Kofi has threatened to lead a massive demonstration against any move to shield corrupt officials captured in the latest documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

According to him, Ghanaians will not accept any attempt by government or any state institution to cover people who will be implicated in the latest piece by the international journalist.

“We’re all waiting to watch the said video but any attempt to shield any official allegedly captured on tape for wrong doings will lead to a massive demonstration in the country,” the former Ghanaian international stated.

The former Black Stars player was speaking Wednesday on Adom FM’s Burning Issues program hosted by Afia Pokua on the controversies surrounding the arrest of President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi following President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo complaint to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service.

He is of the strong conviction that the scandal at the GFA will bring sanity in the administration of football in the country.

“The GFA president is thirteen (13) years in office and a total of twelve (12) ministers have been sacked at the Ministry of Youth and Sports; why is Nyatakyi still in office,” he questioned.

His comments come hours after Kwesi Nyantakyi was granted bail after close to five hours of interrogation at CID headquarters in Accra.

The CAF 1st vice-president and FIFA Council member is facing a police probe on claims of corruption.

He is said to have used the name of Ghana President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his office fraudulently. He was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport around 12:30pm on Wednesday after returning from a trip abroad.

Rev. Osei Kofi is disappointed that Kwesi Nyantakyi failed to learn lessons from the scandal that led to the impeachment of former FIFA President, Joseph Sepp Blatter as well as former CAF President, Issa Hayatou.

