Tarkwa-Nsuaem NPP Secretary accuses MCE of assault

The Constituency Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Hon. Benjamin Kessie has accused the Municipal Chief Executive of the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality, Hon. Gilbert Asmah, of hiring macho men to assault him.

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018 some macho men perceived to be hired by the MCE, stormed and attacked the Constituency Secretary who is also the Presiding Member of the Assembly for consistently criticizing the MCE.

According to him,the MCE is working against the MP to make him a one term MP.

He said,'Instead of the MCE working to consolidate the gains of the party in the area, he was covertly knocking off the NPP's political fortunes in Tarkwa-Nsuaem'.

He asserted that upon assumption of office as MCE, Gilbert Asmah was pursuing an agenda of total disregard for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, George Mireku Duker and the NPP hierarchy.

"The MCE has betrayed our collective resolve to develop our municipality and constituency", he asserted.

Reacting to the allegations, the MCE, Gilbert Asmah denied all assertions insisting he had no problem with the MP for the area and constituency party leadership.

Narrating the incident to GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Hon. Benjamin Kessie said he was at his office as a Presiding Member of the Assembly working and to his surprise, some macho men came to him and started attacking him.

"I was at my office working and some macho men from the MCE's camp came in and started attacking me for no reason", he emphasized.

GhanaWeb sighted a 48-minutes video that confirmed that the Constituency Secretary was attacked by some macho men of the area.

In the video,he asked the macho men what his sins were but they told him that they were there to do their job.

On the course of the attack, some Electoral Coordinators and polling station executives trooped in to protect the Constituency Secretary.

In earlier report, some social media handlers have accused the Member of Parliament of the area of instigating the Secretary to attack the MCE.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the MP told GhanaWeb that he has no hand in any attack on the person of the MCE.

He therefore urged the general public to disregard any fake story circulating on social media that he Mireku Duker has rented the Constituency Secretary.