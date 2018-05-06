Home | News | Marine Drive Investment Project gathers steam

Marine Drive Investment Project gathers steam

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Marine Drive Project An artist’s impression of the Marine Drive Project

Attachy Construction Limited, developer of the Marine Drive Investment Project, has said 90 percent of debris on the 240-acre land has been cleared.

Structures of traders and craft workers at the Arts Centre are what remain to be cleared

There was initially an estimated 990,000 cubic meters of unsuitable materials on the designated project land out of which 713,000 cubic meters have been cleared; however, Attachy Construction is hopeful that the rest of rubble will soon be cleared to pave way for official construction of the project to begin.

Speaking to the Goldstreet Business, Tourism Minister, Mrs. Catherine Abelema Afeku, said traders and craft workers at the Arts Centre have agreed, through negotiations, to vacate the place to enable work to progress.

“Looking at the volumes that we have cleared, once the green light is given, we are sure to demolish and prepare the rest of the land within a month”, Attachy’s MD, Kwame Atta Acheampong disclosed.

Before its official launch, there were complaints by a section of the public, especially traders and artisans around the Arts Centre, that the project will deprive them of their livelihood and render them jobless since the project covers their area of economic activity.

But government assured the traders of plans to resettle them on a piece of land located behind Kawukudi, in Accra, until the project is completed.

Currently, the Arts Centre contributes about US$3 million to the economy each year with the amount projected to double in the next three years.

“The stay of the traders and artisans is the only challenge delaying the work but after the June deadline from the Tourism Ministry, we are optimistic to expedite work on clearing to begin the project,” Acheampong said.

Meanwhile, a visit to the project site by the Goldstreet Business revealed serious issues about sanitation in the area.

The situation particularly calls for major concern, as it poses health risks to the hundreds of labourers on the site.

“We usually try to give friendly advice to perpetrators to stop dumping refuse and other unsanitary acts in the area. Apart from that, there’s nothing that could jeopardize the project’s image,” Acheampong said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Arrest And Prosecute Foreigners Operating Banker-To-Banker-GNCLBBLOA Urges NLA, Police

May 23, 2018

Lawyer Kweku Eyiah Named As Interim GFA Boss

May 23, 2018

BREAKING NEWS: GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 23, 2018

Carlo Ancelotti Appointed Napoli Manager Replacing Maurizio Sarri

May 23, 2018

Liquid Sports Ghana Releases Long List For 3rd Edition Of Awards

May 23, 2018

MATCH REPORT: Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0 Ashgold

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Dreams FC 1-0 Eleven Wonders

May 23, 2018

Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Elmina Sharks

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Battle to treat Madagascar women for debilitating fistula

May 22, 2018

Kidnappings multiply in Cameroon's restive anglophone region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

MiDA Unveils Internship Programme For Ghanaian Youth

May 22, 2018

EC Should Demand Affirmative Action From Political Parties

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!