Christian Council and GCBC express concern over church abuses

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: ghananewsagency.org

Rev. Dr. Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, Chairman of Ghana Christian Council

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) and the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference (GCBC) have expressed grave concern over abuses in some worshipping centres in the country in the name of spirituality, prophetic revelations and divine intervention.

The two bodies said such abuses and happenings in the Christian fraternity discredited the Gospel and caused people to despise the positive influence of the Word of God.

“We are concerned that the role of Christianity “as the salt of the earth and light of the world (cf. Matt 5:13-14) is losing impact as a result of the self-serving practices of some Christian leaders.

“We abhor such practices and call upon such leaders to tend the flock of the Lord faithfully,” said a Communiqué issued by the two bodies at the end of their annual Joint Meeting on Wednesday, May 16, in Accra.

The Communiqué, copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday, was jointly signed by the Reverend Dr. Cyril G.K. Fayose, the new General Secretary of the CCG, Rev. Fr. Lazarus Anodee, Secretary General of GCBC, Right Rev. Dr Seth S. Agidi, Chairman of the CCG, and Most Rev. Philip Naameh, President of GCBC.

The CCG and the GCBC drew the attention of Christians and the nation to the fact that “No human, person or object should take the place of Christ as object of worship,” and advised Christians to put their faith in Jesus Christ alone to meet all their needs even in times of difficulties.

The Communiqué urged Christians and all citizens to cherish the values of hard work, patience, endurance, moderation and contentment.

“We call on Christian leaders to intensify the faith formation of their members through teaching of the Word of God in order to develop sustaining and sincere relationship with God, intimate prayer life and a life of selfless witnessing.”

During the Annual Joint Meeting, on the theme: “Unity with Christ and with Each Other for Peace and Mutual Up-building,” members of the CCG and GCBC also held an Ecumenical Service to pray for Christian unity, the wellbeing of the Government and people of Ghana.

The members also discussed several issues of both Church and national interests.