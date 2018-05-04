Home | News | Successful Operation Vanguard Activities Lead To Over 1,000 Arrests

Successful Operation Vanguard Activities Lead To Over 1,000 Arrests

Dan Soko

More than 1,000 individuals engaged in illegal mining have been arrested between August 2017 and May 2018 after the government deployed a task force to end the destructive practice in the country.

According to Lands and Natural Resources Minister, John Peter Amewu, hundreds of excavators have also been confiscated.

Again, more than 1,500 floating platforms commonly known as ‘changfas' used by the illegal miners on water bodies were also ceased and destroyed by the combined team of military cum police personnel -- Operation Vanguard.

Mr Amewu disclosed these Wednesday on Upfront, a current affairs programme on JoyNews TV.

524201880611 9310454039368 6700968817600

The government’s resolve to end illegal mining saw the establishment of Operation Vanguard which is made up some 400 security officers, who were deployed to three regions –Ashanti, Western and Eastern- considered to be the most affected areas.

The suspects, comprising nationals and foreigners -- mostly from China-- are facing prosecution at the courts, the Minister indicated.

He, however, noted that not a single traditional ruler or politicians, who are widely believed to be behind the operations of the illegal miners, have been arrested.

“It’s a fact that there are some financial backbones behind some of these illegal miners because they need money to carry out some of the activities,” he said.

While taking his hat off to the security personnel for doing “remarkably well”, Mr Amewu notes there are still challenges in accessing some deep forest zones where the illegal miners are still active with their operations.

524201880613 galam5

“The illegal miners are still there because some of them are operating in areas that is difficult for us to access…but largely the Operation Vanguard in collaboration with other stakeholders have done well,” he told host, Raymond Acquah.

524201880613 1740847051712 7313754234462

As the government prepares to lift the ban imposed on small-scale mining, which has lasted almost a year, the Minister expects the task force to continue to patrol the three regions until all forms of illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, have been stopped and unauthorised mining pits permanently destroyed.

“Even when the ban is lifted we expected Operation Vanguard to be in its place, we expect the Small Scale Miners Association themselves to continue their monitoring,” he said.

Mr Amewu also hinted of plans to overhaul the Minerals Commission, the agency charged with the responsibility to license and monitor mining activities in the country.

It includes separating the monitoring division from the licensing division and creating three deputy chief executive positions among others.

[embedded content]

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bomaa Community Gets Completed 6-Unit Classroom Block From GCB

May 22, 2018

Ghana Beyond Aid Laughable Mirage Unless...

May 22, 2018

Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

May 22, 2018

Don’t Mine Bauxite In Atewa Forest – FoE Ghana Tells Gov’t

May 22, 2018

Twellium Donates To Chief Imam In Support Of Ramadan

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!