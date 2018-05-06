Malaysia's newly elected antisemite Prime Minister and former autocrat Mahathir Mohamad said, his country is saddled with US$ 251.70 billion in debt, which is due to corruption-plagued autocratic rule of Najib Razak. Mahathir led an oposition coalition to a victory over Najib's previously undefeatable ruling alliance in the general election held on May 9, 2018. During the election campaign, Najib Razak was accused of stealing billions of dollars from the state fund named 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Mahathir's office has announced the formation of a new task force made up of members of the anti-graft agency, police and the central bank, which would liaise with enforcement agencies in the United States, Switzerland, Singapore, Canada and other related countries.

The US Department of Justice refers to Najib Razak as Malaysian Official Number 1 in its anti-kleptocracy investigation into 1MDB.

A family enterprise of Najib Razak had misappropriated millions of dollars in collaboration of a Bangladeshi company [believed to be owned by the family of Bangladeshi autocrat Sheikh Hasina] in the controversial Machine Readable Passport (MRP) project. There also are several dubious deals between Bangladesh and Malaysia, where Najib Razak's ownmen and Bangladeshi ruling elites jointly had made tons of money through corruption.

Malaysia though is a developed country, it can be easily anticipated how an autocracy has eaten country's wealth, thus leaving a huge burden of US$ 251.70 billion debt. This does not or did not happen only in Malaysia. But, it happens in all of the nations, which are under corrupt autocratic rule.

It is a common practise of every autocratic ruler of I discriminately looting of public money. They would fool the nation with multiple stories of various achievements and economic progresses. But, when they are ousted from power, a sorry and alarming picture of turning the nation burdered with huge debts or even making the country economically bankrupt would become crystal clear.

Najib-styled loot of public wealth are also continuing in Bangladesh under the autocratic rule of Sheikh Hasina. This Bangladeshi autocrat has been mercilessly screwing-up country's economy. There is loot of billions of dollars in the energy sector, just because autocracies lack accountability. There are allegations about Sheikh Hasina secretly receiving military grade nerve agent from Russia under a controversial multi billion arms purchase deal in 2013. Hasina's niece and her Special Advisor [also a lawmaker from the Labour Party in the UK], Tulip Rizwana Siddiq is exposed as the 'contact' number 81375 of the Federal Security Services. Although these allegations had appeared in several news outlets in the world, Bangladesh authorities did not protest to any of these contents thus proving those to be credible.

Nations need to take lesson from Najib Razak's era of rampant corruption and fraud. They need to stand United against autocracy and corruption.

