Home | News | Nadowli-Kaleo Residents Want Completed Toilet Facilities Commissioned

Nadowli-Kaleo Residents Want Completed Toilet Facilities Commissioned

Dan Soko
Nadowli-Kaleo Residents Want Completed Toilet Facilities Commissioned

A water Closet toilet facility for Nadowli community in the Nadowli-Kaleo District of the Upper West Region has been locked up and left to deteriorate without use after it was fully completed several years ago.

Parts of the toilet facility located in the Nadowli East community has been gutted by fire, while the remaining restrooms are unused because it has not been commissioned.

The situation is said to have forced members of the community to resort to opened defecation and a dilapidated toilet structure built many decades ago.

Environmental health officials consider the old dirty toilet facility as a health hazard that exposed people to outbreak of diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, typhoid and dysentery.

Ghana News Agency visits to the new facility showed a poly-tank connected to a mechanised borehole to pump water for use, but attempts by community leaders to get the new toilet facility commissioned and opened for public use proved futile as residents now relapse to practising open defecation.

Mr Braimah Yakubu, the Assembly Member for Nadowli East Electoral Area, expressed the frustrations he went through in several attempts he made to ensure that the toilet facility was commissioned.

He said: 'Sanitation in Nadowli district is very poor comparing to the sanitary facilities that we have as a capital city and people are practising open defecation, and as a district capital, we are supposed to be role models but it's rather the opposite.

'The one that I am standing by is a water closet toilet facility built by the MP [Member of Parliament - Alban S.K. Bagbin] for almost seven years ago, and we thought it was an opportunity for us to curb some of these things.

'But since it was built, it has become a white elephant. We are not using it and the community cried several times and I took the initiative and went to the Assembly yet it's not yielding results.

'Few of them are still using the old toilet facility built before some of us were born and others are also practising Open defecation. Some time ago there was a fire outbreak in the WC and without the intervention of the Fire Service the place would have burnt into ashes.'

'When I visited the Assembly about the issue, I was told their hands are full because it's the MP initiative, I myself called and texted the MP but still.'

The Facility was constructed by the MP to help improve sanitation situation of the area and boost environmental conditions of the District capital.

Speaking on the issue, An Environmental Health Expert, who is also the National Public Relations Officer of Ghana Environmental Health Association, Mr Salifu B. Andrews, said it was appalling for a Water Closet facility built for some years ago to be left unused because it was not commissioned.

'We cannot fight any open defecation, if we don't have toilet facility in the community. So, I appeal to stakeholders to commission the newly built water closet structure to enable residents use it,' he said.

A research conducted on the Menace of open defecation and diseases in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in 2016 established that 50 percent of the people attributed open defecation to inadequate toilet facilities within various houses and in the community.

It also showed that 25 per cent of the people indicated filth at toilet facilities, especially the public toilet, motivate them to defecate openly while 18 per cent disclosed that attitudes and distance were the reasons for which they defecate in the bush or field.

GNA
By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bomaa Community Gets Completed 6-Unit Classroom Block From GCB

May 22, 2018

Ghana Beyond Aid Laughable Mirage Unless...

May 22, 2018

Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

May 22, 2018

Don’t Mine Bauxite In Atewa Forest – FoE Ghana Tells Gov’t

May 22, 2018

Twellium Donates To Chief Imam In Support Of Ramadan

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!