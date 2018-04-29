Home | News | Denkyira Chief Laments Ban On Small-scale Mining

Denkyira Chief Laments Ban On Small-scale Mining

Dan Soko

Odiamono Ntri Twum Barimah II, the Kontihene of the Denkyira Traditional Area, has observed that the ban on small-scale mining has brought trading and other economic activities in the area on their knees.

Odiamono Twum Barimah, who is also the Chief of Badua, said the ban had brought untold hardship on the residents and appealed to the government to consider lifting the ban.

He said there were licensed small-scale miners in the area who had been deprived of their livelihoods due to the moratorium, and asked the government to expedite action towards implementing the alternative livelihoods programmes so that they could get alternative source of income.

The government, on assumption of office last year, placed a six-month moratorium on all forms of small-scale mining nationwide, in order to sanitise the mining industry in view of the vicious cycle of environmental degradation, which had polluted major water bodies and destroyed the natural vegetation.

It extended the ban for another three months after the expiration of the six months, thereby incurring the wrath of members of the National Small-Scale Miners Association and those whose livelihood depended on mining.

Odiamono Twum Barimah made the appeal when the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr John Peter Amewu and his entourage paid a courtesy call on the Denkyira Traditional Council at Dunkwa-On-Offin in the Central Region.

The Minister, who was accompanied by Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and other officials of the Ministry, was on a two-working visit to the Central and Ashanti Regions to inspect some alternative livelihoods projects being implemented by the government.

Odiamono Twum Barimah said the people in the area were ready to embrace the government's Palm Seedling Plantation project intended to offer alternative source of income for them, noting that he had personally nursed about 50,000 palm seedlings meant for cultivation.

The Chief lamented the bad road networks in the area and cited Praso to Cape Coast road, which was in a deplorable condition and appealed to the government to pay attention to it, in order to bolster socio-economic activities in the area.

He also expressed worry about the occupation of the community senior high school building at Kyekyewire by members of the Operation Vanguard and asked the government to implore upon the soldiers and police personnel to vacate the facility.

Mr Amewu gave the assurance that the government would lift the ban on small-scale mining in due course, noting that it was carefully following the road map leading to the lifting, and asked them to exercise patience.

He said government was not against mining, but wanted mining to be conducted in a sustainable manner, hence it sponsored the nursing of two million palm seedlings, which would be distributed to the artisanal small-scale miners who had been rendered jobless by the ban free of charge so that they would have alternative source of income.

The Minister said the government was committed to developing every part of the country and assured that the bad roads in the area would be fixed in due course.

GNA
By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bomaa Community Gets Completed 6-Unit Classroom Block From GCB

May 22, 2018

Ghana Beyond Aid Laughable Mirage Unless...

May 22, 2018

Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

May 22, 2018

Don’t Mine Bauxite In Atewa Forest – FoE Ghana Tells Gov’t

May 22, 2018

Twellium Donates To Chief Imam In Support Of Ramadan

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!