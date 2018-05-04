Netherland partners local company to build 5000 homes for Ghanaians

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

As part of addressing the housing deficit in Ghana, Kylla Europe Netherland is partnering a local construction firm, Danywise Estate and Construction to build five thousand housing unit through out the country.

The project which is the first of its kind in the country has a potential to offer cooperate staff the opportunity to acquire homes through mortgaging, rental or outright purchase.

"The Kylla Europe team is prepared to listen to investment opportunities from Ghana government and other cooperate representatives", Managing Director of Kylla, Dick Van Druten, revealed at the launching and sod cutting of hostels for University College of Management Studies (UCOM).

According to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Danyanwise Estate, Mr. Frank Aboagye Danyansah, the company has observed challenges facing students in the various tertiary educational institutions in the country hence, steps to address them.

"Many are denied admission because of limited accommodation to house them", the CEO of Danyanwise Estate and Construction observed.

"UCOMS Accra campus and Kumasi Campus are facing a big challenge and we must take steps to address it", he stated in a speech delivered at the launching.

"Kwasowa in the Atwima Kwanwoma District and Adansi Fomena all in the Ashanti Region are few to benefit", he added.

Mr. Frank Aboagye Danyansah also disclosed that, over three thousand people will be employed as skilled and unskilled personnel to help curb unemployed in the country.