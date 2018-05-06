Home | News | KIA’s Terminal 3 to service five million passengers annually – Aviation Minister

KIA’s Terminal 3 to service five million passengers annually – Aviation Minister

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: goldstreetbusiness.com

Cecilia Dapaaah Madam Cecilia Dapaah, Aviation Minister

The Aviation Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah has said the newly constructed Terminal 3, at the Kotoka International Airport will accommodate some five million passengers per annum.

‘’The terminal three in addition to two other regional airports, which are completed and yet to be commissioned, will address the periodic air travel constraints that the country has been faced with,’’ she said

In addition to that, the Minister noted that government is on track in establishing a home based carrier for the country.

The Aviation Minster made the announcement at the West Africa Business Excellence awards in Accra, May 18.

The aviation sector, in Africa, supports some 6.8 million jobs and contributes US$72.5 billion to the continent’s GDP.

Dapaah observed Ghana is poised to become the aviation hub for West African travel, trade and business with the commissioning of its Terminal 3 area and other regional airports soon.

Terminal 3 features 56 check-in desks, 30 passport control counters, eight central screening security lanes and 22 airline ticketing offices.

It will also house a pre-screening area, two bus boarding lounges, a food court and two large business lounges.

It has five levels spread across 45,000 square meters with parking space for 700 cars and also, six contact stands for Code E aircraft and two remote stands.

The terminal 3 is equipped with a fully automated baggage handling system to handle both destination and transit luggage at 3,500 bags an hour.

