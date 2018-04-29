Home | News | NDC’s Sorogho accused of indulging in 'politics of deceit'

NDC’s Sorogho accused of indulging in 'politics of deceit'

Dan Soko

Politics of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: Centre for Humanity

NDC Amadu2 SoroghoFormer MP for Madina, Alhaji Amadu Sorogho

The National Democratic Congress former Member of Parliament Alhaji Sorogho has been exposed by residence of the Madina Constituency for engaging in politics of deceit prior to the 2016 general election which could be the main reason for his defeat.
The former NDC Member of Parliament has been alleged to have played politics with the provision of educational infrastructure for the students of the Umar-Bun Haptab Islamic School at Madina Zongo in the Madina West Electorial Area of the constituency.

Speaking to Luke FM, some angry parents gave a complete background to the project explaining that, the school was awarded a classroom block by the GETFUND in 2011 which was started by a company which failed to raise the necessary resources for the execution of the project, hence in 2014 the GETFUND re-assigned the project to a new company by name MISISSIPI CONSTRUCTION LIMITED who were mobilizing to come to site and start work, then appears the former parliamentarian with Engineers and Planners (a construction company owned by Mr. Ibrahim Mahama, brother of former President Mahama) to completely takeover the contract that was already awarded to Misissipi Construction Company LIMITED to build the classroom block for pupils of the said school with a promise of completing the project before the 2016 elections. Mr. Sorogho assured the people that ENGINEERS AND Planers would work 24hours to be able to complete the 18 Unit classroom block before schedule.

A visit to the construction site by the News team shows some quality concrete foundation and footing done by Engineers and Planners when they moved to the site however the project was completely abandoned some few months to the election till today.

A member of the School Management Committee, Mohammed Ursman expounds that each classroom contains not less than forty pupils forcing authorities and the School Management Committee to introduce the shift system where the first group of pupils close by 12: 15 to make way for the afternoon shift which ends at quarter to five.

He sent a strong appeal to the sitting member of parliament who doubles as the Minister for Inner Citie and Zongo development, Hon. Siddick Boniface to come to their aid and help complete the 18 unit classroom block as it will give the pupils more hours in the classroom hence resulting in better performance at the Basic Education Certificate Examination. And that the people can assure him of 100% votes come 2020 general elections. He concluded that the said project as even affected a World Bank project allocated to the school because Engineers and Planners took all the space denoted for the project.

Felicia Adornu, a food vendor on the campus describes how the whole structure becomes a death trap to the pupils becomes the whole structure becomes a water log area where kids can easily get drown, she narrates how they help kids to be get home safely by leading them through the whole eroded campus filled with big holes due to the exaction works done by Engineers And Planners. She also added her voice to the call for government to with immediate effect come to the aid of the school by completing the classroom block for them.

It’s also unfortunate that some recalcitrant members of the community are already using the site as dumping ground and the best place to ease themselves. All attempts to speak with the Authorities of the school proved futile as the directed the team to the Public Relations Officer of the Municipal Education office.

