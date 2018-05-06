Home | News | Investigative Journalism: Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas

Investigative Journalism: Top 5 corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas

Dan Soko

Celebrated investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, has built a reputation of using all sorts of smart ways to expose corrupt persons in the country.

The multiple award-winning undercover journalist has been behind a number of exposés which pointed to the pervasive corruption being perpetrated in certain sectors in the country.

READ ALSO:  Anas Exposé: 13 times Anas Aremeyaw Anas went viral for exposing corruption in Ghana

His upcoming exposé titled “Number 12” – scheduled to be premiered on June 6 – reportedly captures corrupt acts by some high-ranking politicians and persons in the football fraternity.

Although the video is yet to be shown to the public, President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Kwesi Nyantakyi, has already been implicated, following an order by President Akufo-Addo to have him investigated for allegedly defrauding by false pretense.

The intriguing nature of the whole issue beings to mind some of Anas’ previous mind-boggling exposés which uncovered rots in the country.

READ ALSO: Number 12 Expose: It is only a miracle that can save Kwesi Nyantakyi- Kwabena Yeboah

Pulse.com.gh takes a look at the top five corruption scandals in Ghana that were exposed by Anas:

1. The judiciary scandal

 

In 2015, Anas Armeyaw Anas exposed the corrupt practices of some judges following a two-year investigation into the judiciary.

About 32 judges were implicated for various acts of corruption, in a scandal that brought huge shock among Ghanaians.

In the said video, some court judges and magistrates were captured taking bribes in the form of money, goats and other inducements to influence their ruling on cases.

This exposé had a far-reaching effect on the nation, with most of the implicated judges being suspended whiles others were also dismissed outright.

2. Passport office scandal

 

A lot had been said about the rot going on at the various passport offices in the country, however, it was Anas who finally brought out hardcore evidence to prove these allegations.

The Tiger Eye PI leader went undercover and posed as a businessman who wanted to have a passport. Upon numerous dealings with authorities at the passport offices, he discovered that some serious corruption was being perpetrated.

This exposé implicated officials who were offering Ghanaian passports to non-citizens in exchange for an amount of money. This led to the introduction of the biometric system.

3. Corruption in the Police Service

 

Uncovering the rots in the Ghana Police Service was Anas’ first major investigative assignment when he decided to venture into full-time journalism.

Having heard stories of bribery and corruption in the Police, he decided to have a firsthand look at how the system was really working. Anas posed as a street hawker who was selling Nkatie Burger and hit the highway to sell.

The motive behind this investigation was to uncover why Police officers allowed hawkers to sell at unauthorized places despite it being against the law.

Lo and behold, it was discovered that the Police officers on the highway were taking bribes from the unlicensed traders to allow them to operate.

4. Corruption on Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire border

 

Anas’ exposé on the corruption being perpetrated on the Ghana-Cote d’Ivoire border is one that ranks among his most intriguing pieces.

This exposé is regarded as one of Anas’ very best not just because of the rot he uncovered, but also due to the tactful methods he used in outsmarting the officers at the border.

Anas posed as a rock stationed at the border and managed to secretly film the smuggling of cocoa beans out of the country.

He was also able to spy on trucks moving to Cote d’Ivoire and how some Ghanaian officers were aiding in the smuggling of the cocoa.

5. Corruption at Tema ports

 

Posing as a policeman, Anas took his investigative skills to Ghana’s Tema ports, where he uncovered the corrupt practices of some custom officers.

Anas captured the untoward and crooked deals that were being perpetrated at the ports, with custom officers taking monies from people in exchange for helping them smuggle goods.

This exposé had a far-reaching effect, as government was able to recover over $200 million which was being lost through smuggling at the ports.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Bomaa Community Gets Completed 6-Unit Classroom Block From GCB

May 22, 2018

Ghana Beyond Aid Laughable Mirage Unless...

May 22, 2018

Mahama Not Ready To Take Ghana Forward – KNUST Lecturer

May 22, 2018

Don’t Mine Bauxite In Atewa Forest – FoE Ghana Tells Gov’t

May 22, 2018

Twellium Donates To Chief Imam In Support Of Ramadan

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!