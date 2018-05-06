LPG operators call off strike

The Ghana Liquefied Petroleum Gas Operators Association (GLiPGOA) has called off its three days old strike.

The strike was part of a protest against the gas cylinder re-circulation policy which government intends to introduce.

The association explained they have had an agreement with government that the local industry will own and drive the cylinder re-circulation policy.

Members GLiPGOA embarked to strike on Monday May 21, 2018, over failure of government to address their concerns with the Cylinder Re-circulation Module.

GLiPGOA said the policy is ill-planned and will only worsen the unemployment situation in the country, adding, that more than 7,000 people will lose their jobs if government goes ahead with its Cylinder Re-circulation Module (CRM).

The Vice President of the LPG marketers association, Gabriel Kumi in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM said the policy in its current form would have let the current operators lose their daily bread.

“We thought that the way the policy was being pushed through was as if there is no existing industry but we are all aware that the LPG industry has been existing for the past 25 years. We are only trying to apply a new strategy to an existing industry”.

“So it is just fair you try and accommodate the current players who have held the fort all this while and try and address all their grievances”, Mr. Kumi explained

