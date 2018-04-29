Home | News | Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest: Tiger Eye PI accuses Akufo-Addo of ‘betrayal’

Kwesi Nyantakyi’s arrest: Tiger Eye PI accuses Akufo-Addo of ‘betrayal’

Dan Soko

Tiger Eye PI and Anas Aremeyaw Anas are unhappy with President Akufo-Addo’s order that called for the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

According to Prime News Ghana’s sources, Anas Aremeyaw Anas allowed the President Akufo-Addo to watch the video in confidence and that Akufo-Addo’s call for the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association Kwesi Nyantakyi even before the full documentary is aired will give Kwesi Nyantakyi and the GFA ample time to work their way to get some explanations.

Also, it has emerged that the investigative documentary on corruption in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was a joint work between the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and Tiger Eye PI and as such the BBC is also not happy with Akufo-Addo’s order of arrest of the GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Meanwhile, Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Kweku Baako who work closely with the ace broadcaster, Anas Aremeyaw Anas has said, President Akufo-Addo watched just five minutes of the over two-hour video.
“The president watched not more than five minutes of the video and the Vice-President not more than 3 minutes.” Kweku Baako said of Peace FM.

Kweku Baako said the BBC and Tiger Eye PI had no idea the presidency would report Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID after watching a portion of the documentary where he was allegedly captured using the president’s name fraudulently.

Kweku Baako said he thinks the Presidency should have waited until the documentary had been premiered on 6 June 2018 or informed Tiger Eye PI and the BBC of their intention to report Kwesi Nyantakyi to the CID before doing same.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko

