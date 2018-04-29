Kwesi Nyantakyi granted bail

The embattled President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi has been granted bail by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Before the bail was granted, Kwesi Nyantakyi was moved by the CID to his residence for a search to be conducted.

The new move, according to the CID, is to search for more information in connection with the accusations levelled against him by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Kwesi Nyantakyi was transported few hours after he arrived in Accra on Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to the CID Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service in Accra for questioning.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, ordered for the immediate arrest of the head of GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences.

President Akufo-Addo’s report to the police came after he watched portions of the latest exposé by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled “Number 12: When misconduct and greed become the norm”.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, at the time of the report, was however out of the country on an official assignment for the Confederation of African Football (CAF), where he is Vice President.

