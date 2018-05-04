Home | News | Raging NCA Scandal: GVG Kelni Registered To Import Cement, Chamber Pot

Raging NCA Scandal: GVG Kelni Registered To Import Cement, Chamber Pot

Dan Soko
Raging NCA Scandal: GVG Kelni Registered To Import Cement, Chamber Pot

The company at the center of a $179 million Ministry of Communication deal that has sparked controversy and calls for abrogation of the contract has been revealed to be a company not registered in the Telecoms Services sector, but instead into the importation of goods like cement, utensils, building and electrical materials, MyNewsGh.com has learnt.

This information was laid bare by a detailed exposé and investigation by IMANI Ghana who blew the cover on the stinking deal and have since maintained heat on the matter, refusing it to allow it die a natural death.

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI who made this known in a facebook post accompanied by pictorial evidence said he was scandalized by very smelling nature of the deal.

He asked that the real owners of GVGKelni who won the controversial contract to show up and defend themselves, if they exist at all.


See his post:
“So when will the real owners of GVGKelni show their faces and respond to the fact that they have been paid $7.5m out of our hard earned taxes, $178m for no work done?

We can understand that they can change physical office addresses from Accra New Town to the Metro TV area in a day and non-existent land phone lines to mobile phone numbers, but who are they? In any forward looking country where law and order truly works, a company that wins a $178m contract fairly should be issuing formal rebuttals in the media about the sanctity of their sweet contract. But my brother and sister, have you heard a word from GVGKelni? Well, all we know now is that from their websites they used to import and export goods and services like cement, iron rods and toilet bowls at least from their phony website which miraculously changed to having expertise in call monitoring in Liberia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Senegal , Congo and more. And yet, the Ministry of Communications told us the company was just put together in December 2017. Never mind if the MoC statement said the company was established in 1995. Wow!!!! We have checked at the Registrar-generals department and the GVGKelni file has been removed as the official said it is logged electronically but it is physically absent. We are still digging.” His post ended.

524201885603 fb img 1527142245549

524201885603 fb img 1527142242930

524201885604 fb img 1527142236245

524201885604 fb img 1527142233793

524201885605 fb img 1527142231230

524201885606 fb img 1527142228349

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Buffon Could Join Italy Squad

May 22, 2018

Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

May 22, 2018

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

Unsettling the Summits: John Bolton’s Libya Solution

May 22, 2018

Tom Wolfe the Parajournalist

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!