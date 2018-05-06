WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (28) You Shall Reap Mercy

"Sow for yourselves righteousness; Reap in mercy;"
[Hosea 10:12a]
God's favor is unlimited to the world.
No wonder we are still in the pool of grace or favor.
We often pray for some turning around in our lives but we don't sow the seed of righteousness.
This seed of righteousness has a fruit.
The fruit of righteousness is God's mercy.
God's mercy brings peace, joy and understanding.
Sow righteousness and reap mercy.
Remember our input determines the output.
God bless you.
Prayer
As we sow righteousness, may God's mercy work for us in Jesus' name, Amen.
