Abetifi: GHC170,000 School Projects Commissioned

Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III, the Chief of Abetifi and the Adontenhene of the Kwahu Traditional Area has completed and handed over a three- unit classroom block with ancillary facilities to the Abetifi Anglican Model Basic School.

The project, also include; the provision of a three seater toilet facility for three public schools including the Abetifi Ridge D/A School, Anglican Primary and the Presbyterian Primary and Junior High School(JHS).

The projects, cost of GH¢170,000.00 and was funded by the Abetifihene.

Speaking on the theme 'Education is a right and not a privilege, the role of the community' Nana Adontenhene said his priority was to promote good personal hygiene and quality education among the people of Abetifi hence the provision of such facilities.

He said the traditional authorities would award scholarships to brilliant but needy students and constructing schools for the benefit of the inhabitants.

Akyemfour Agyemang III entreated the headmaster and the school authorities to work hard to maintain the facility so that many more children from the area can get opportunity to attend school in the district.

He promised to liaise with other Non- Governmental Organisations to improve on the standards of living of the people by executing development projects in education, health, sanitation among others.

He advised parents to put priority on the education of their wards by providing them with the necessary items to achieve their goals.

Mr Steven Yeboah, the Head teacher of the Anglican Primary School commended Akyemfour Agyemang for the gesture but pleaded that, more furniture and basic ICT tools be provided for the school to ensure effective teaching and learning in the school.

He mentioned inadequate classrooms and lack of electricity as some of the challenges facing the school and assured of a collaborative effort in maintaining and making good use of the facility to promote quality education in the area and beyond.

A citation and an Eponym were presented to Akyemfour Asiedu Agyemang III for his continuous support to facelift the Anglican Model Basic School to a befitting standards.

The school was renamed in honour of Akyemfour and now called the Nana Asiedu Agyemang III Anglican Model Basic School- Abetifi.

