WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (29) You Shall Reap Mercy

“So I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten, The crawling locust, The consuming locust, And the chewing locust, My great army which I sent among you"

[Joel 2:25] NKJV

God is still fulfilling His promises.

He promised to bring back His people (The Israelites) to their former glory.

And He did.

God promised Hannah a son, and it happened.

God restores to us on His terms.

Whatever it is, only God can cause a change.

When things turned around in the name of the Lord, you shall be restored.

Keep praying and hold on to your faith in the Holy Spirit through Christ Jesus.

Be restored.

Prayer

Dear God, restore onto me the joy of salvation in Jesus' name I pray, Amen.

Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest