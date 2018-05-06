WordDigest: When Things Turned Around (29) You Shall Reap Mercy

“So I will restore to you the years that the swarming locust has eaten, The crawling locust, The consuming locust, And the chewing locust, My great army which I sent among you"
[Joel 2:25] NKJV
God is still fulfilling His promises.
He promised to bring back His people (The Israelites) to their former glory.
And He did.
God promised Hannah a son, and it happened.
God restores to us on His terms.
Whatever it is, only God can cause a change.
When things turned around in the name of the Lord, you shall be restored.
Keep praying and hold on to your faith in the Holy Spirit through Christ Jesus.
Be restored.
Prayer
Dear God, restore onto me the joy of salvation in Jesus' name I pray, Amen.
Follow me on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest
Disclaimer: "The views/contents expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of Ebenezer Zor and do not neccessarily reflect those of Modern Ghana. Modern Ghana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article."
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article