Home | News | MTN 4G Taking Over Winner Receives 2-Bedroom House At Devtraco

MTN 4G Taking Over Winner Receives 2-Bedroom House At Devtraco

Dan Soko

A 31-year-old worker of the Local Government in the Adenta Municipality, Obeng Amoako Samuel has emerged the ultimate winner of the 2-bedroom house at Devtraco Estate in Tema at the just ended MTN 4G Taking Over promo.

Mustapha Ahmed Toufiq and Twumasi Bright Ankrah drove home brand new Hyundai Elantra each while Isaac Boakye and Lawer Gabriel Amoatey also drove home Hyundai Sonata each.

Joyce Tutu drove home Hyundai Accent whiles his husband Bernard Adu Tutu also drove home Hyundai i10. Justina Sarfo and Daniel Addo also won Hyundai i10 each.

Other winners received cash prizes ranging from GH₵1000 to Gh₵5000, iPhone 8, Samsung S8, Huawei Y5 and airtime.

The Senior Specialist, Consumer Segment, MTN, Maxwell Arthur said the 4G promo was meant to brighten the lives of their customers by rewarding them with very exciting packages for remaining loyal to the MTN brand.

“That is why we awarded 20 brand new cars, GH₵550,000 cash, 500 4G compatible handsets, one unit of 2-bedroom house at Devtraco and airtime worth GH₵1million,” he stated.

He indicated that the 4G promo among others actually confirms that fact that MTN is the most customer-centric brand among all the mobile network operators in Ghana.

As customers remain a priority to them, Mr Arthur urged MTN customers to keep their lines active for the bigger one is yet to come.

The Estate Manager of Devtraco, Tema Community 25, Mr Augustine Boateng commended winners of the MTN 4G Promo and the ultimate winner for becoming part of the Devtraco family.

He noted that Devtraco, a company which is into the development of residential homes has built a total of 1500 housing units out of which 1000 is already occupied.

Mr Boateng intimated that people patronizes their homes because of the high potential for value.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Posters naming DRC's Kabila as candidate appear in capital

May 23, 2018

What does the future hold for Asamoah Gyan?

May 23, 2018

Signs your pillow is damaging your brain power and overall health

May 23, 2018

I rejected a GHC 45000 bribe from Zoomlion boss – Abronye alleges

May 23, 2018

Itai Dzamara: The man who stood up to Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe and vanished

May 23, 2018

Improved RTI bill to be laid before parliament next week – Haruna Iddrisu

May 23, 2018

Ghana to spend 1.22 billion dollars on national ID cards – NIA reveals

May 23, 2018

Judge bars Trump from blocking Twitter users

May 23, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Buffon Could Join Italy Squad

May 22, 2018

Augustine Arhinful Insists He Would Have Loved To See Local Players In The Black Stars List For The International Friendlies

May 22, 2018

Germany’s Answer To Macron On Restitution Of African Artefacts: Guidelines For Handling Colonial Artefacts?

May 22, 2018

Unsettling the Summits: John Bolton’s Libya Solution

May 22, 2018

Tom Wolfe the Parajournalist

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!