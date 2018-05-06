MTN 4G Taking Over Winner Receives 2-Bedroom House At Devtraco

A 31-year-old worker of the Local Government in the Adenta Municipality, Obeng Amoako Samuel has emerged the ultimate winner of the 2-bedroom house at Devtraco Estate in Tema at the just ended MTN 4G Taking Over promo.

Mustapha Ahmed Toufiq and Twumasi Bright Ankrah drove home brand new Hyundai Elantra each while Isaac Boakye and Lawer Gabriel Amoatey also drove home Hyundai Sonata each.

Joyce Tutu drove home Hyundai Accent whiles his husband Bernard Adu Tutu also drove home Hyundai i10. Justina Sarfo and Daniel Addo also won Hyundai i10 each.

Other winners received cash prizes ranging from GH₵1000 to Gh₵5000, iPhone 8, Samsung S8, Huawei Y5 and airtime.

The Senior Specialist, Consumer Segment, MTN, Maxwell Arthur said the 4G promo was meant to brighten the lives of their customers by rewarding them with very exciting packages for remaining loyal to the MTN brand.

“That is why we awarded 20 brand new cars, GH₵550,000 cash, 500 4G compatible handsets, one unit of 2-bedroom house at Devtraco and airtime worth GH₵1million,” he stated.

He indicated that the 4G promo among others actually confirms that fact that MTN is the most customer-centric brand among all the mobile network operators in Ghana.

As customers remain a priority to them, Mr Arthur urged MTN customers to keep their lines active for the bigger one is yet to come.

The Estate Manager of Devtraco, Tema Community 25, Mr Augustine Boateng commended winners of the MTN 4G Promo and the ultimate winner for becoming part of the Devtraco family.

He noted that Devtraco, a company which is into the development of residential homes has built a total of 1500 housing units out of which 1000 is already occupied.

Mr Boateng intimated that people patronizes their homes because of the high potential for value.