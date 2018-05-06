Saed Salifu Named MVP In Allies Win

Inter Allies goalkeeper Saed Salifu was named NASCO Man-of-the-Match in their 1-0 away win at Wa All Stars on Wednesday in the Zylofon Cash Premier League.

The young shot-stopper proved very stubborn for the opponents and palmed away several goal-scoring opportunities, especially in the first half.

The goalkeeper once again recorded another clean sheet, his fourth of the season from five starts, with this, being his first away clean sheet.

Midfielder Michel Otou scored in the 69th minute from the spot to register first away win of the session for Inter Allies.

Inter Allies will face Immigration FC on Sunday in the round 64 tie of the 2017/18 MTN FA Cup.