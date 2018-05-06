Home | News | Referees Threaten to Boycott League

Referees Threaten to Boycott League

Dan Soko

Chairman of the Referees Appointment Committee (RAG), referee Joe Debrah has threatened that referees will boycott officiating the Zylofon Cash Premier League matches if the Disciplinary Committee of the football Governing body do not retract their ruling on the Elmina sharks vs Medeama game where centre Referee Nuhu Liman was assaulted.

After sitting on the case for over a month, the Disciplinary Committee has finally come out with their ruling regarding the abrupt stop of the match between Sharks and Medeama. In the ruling, match commissioner, as well as the other officials, were found guilty of causing the abrupt stop to the game. As such, the two assistant referees as well as the match commissioner have been banned for four matches and advised to learn all GFA regulations and statuses.

Additionally, Elmina sharks have been fined 5,000 Ghana Cedis and banned from playing the rematch of the game with Medeama away from their stadium. Medeama too has been fined 5,000 Ghana Cedis. The actual case of centre Referee Nuhu Liman who was assaulted is dismissed even though he will receive 2000 Ghana Cedis out of the fine 5000 Ghana cedis sharks are being fined.

Speaking on Asempa FM this morning, Retired Referee Joe Debrah emphasized that if the Disciplinary Committee does not retract their ruling, then the referees will boycott the league from next week onwards.

Referee Joe Debrah also insisted he will not be caught up in the Anas video but believes the GFA needs total overhauling.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

